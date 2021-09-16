OU football: Crimson blends with Big Red in modern recruiting for OU and Nebraska

Grimes chose to attend what was once Nebraska’s biggest rival. And that was fine.

“Surprisingly, no,” Grimes said when asked if there was any pushback from his mother or her side of the family. “She was all for it just because that’s the one thing she did stress. She and my dad both did stress from the beginning that they went to college wherever they went to college. And this is me, this is my journey, this is my process. So whenever I started being recruited by OU and then eventually, of course, choosing OU, going to OU, they were all for it.”

OU senior linebacker Caleb Kelly has a similar story. His girlfriend is a soccer player at Nebraska. He has family members who bleed Cornhusker red.

“I have so much family coming because I have a lot of family in Nebraska and a lot of cousins that have went to Nebraska,” Kelly said. “It’ll be fun for sure for me. I’ll have over, I think, 25 family members at the game.”

Grimes’ and Kelly’s paths to Norman and their chance to write a chapter in OU-Nebraska lore follow what is a continuing trend away from the vestiges of college football’s past.