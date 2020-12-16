OU football: Breaking down the 2021 recruiting class

What happened Wednesday

Oklahoma finished with the Big 12’s top recruiting class, which includes five-star players Caleb Williams (quarterback) and Mario Williams (wide receiver). The Sooners only had 16 signatures (nine defense, six offense, one “athlete”), but it was planned due to the pandemic limiting recruiting and the opportunities that could arise in the transfer portal. It was a good day for Oklahoma.

What's to come

The Sooners still have two five-star targets that will make announcements at a later date — running back Camar Wheaton (OU or Alabama) and offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (OU, LSU or Florida). Both have been leaning toward Oklahoma, according to several recruiting sites.

Headliner

Caleb Williams, quarterback: The five-star quarterback is rated the nation’s consensus No. 1-rated QB in the country. He didn’t play in 2020, but during his 2019 season he threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores.

Sleeper