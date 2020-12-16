OU football: Breaking down the 2021 recruiting class

What happened Wednesday
Oklahoma finished with the Big 12’s top recruiting class, which includes five-star players Caleb Williams (quarterback) and Mario Williams (wide receiver). The Sooners only had 16 signatures (nine defense, six offense, one “athlete”), but it was planned due to the pandemic limiting recruiting and the opportunities that could arise in the transfer portal. It was a good day for Oklahoma.
What's to come
The Sooners still have two five-star targets that will make announcements at a later date — running back Camar Wheaton (OU or Alabama) and offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (OU, LSU or Florida). Both have been leaning toward Oklahoma, according to several recruiting sites.
Headliner
Caleb Williams, quarterback: The five-star quarterback is rated the nation’s consensus No. 1-rated QB in the country. He didn’t play in 2020, but during his 2019 season he threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 838 yards and 18 scores.
Sleeper
Billy Bowman, athlete: The only signee without an official position designated, Lincoln Riley said Bowman can contribute in all three phases as a wide receiver, defensive back or returner. Alex Grinch joked on Wednesday that he may be fighting with Riley to keep Bowman on the defensive side.
Immediate impact
Mario Williams, wide receiver: The five-star signee was regarded as the nation’s top receiver by ESPN. He finished his high school career with 160 catches for 3,191 yards and 41 touchdowns. Riley isn’t afraid to play freshmen wide receivers and Williams could make an early contribution.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!