 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Bobby Petrino plans on invading state's prospects to add to Missouri State roster

OU football: Bobby Petrino plans on invading state's prospects to add to Missouri State roster

Only $5 for 5 months

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino is familiar with northeastern Oklahoma.

The former Arkansas coach would recruit players from the Tulsa area. Now, at the FCS school located in Springfield, Petrino says he’ll continue to mine talent from the state.

“We did a really good job recruiting there. I really like the high school football, and the coaches do a tremendous job of coaching and preparing kids,” Petrino said. “The high school players who come out of the state of Oklahoma are very dedicated. They understand the game. They are raised with football in their blood.

“We’re definitely going to work as hard as we can to get players from that area.”

Among MSU players on the two-deep depth chart is right tackle Grant Goodson, a backup and freshman from Norman High School.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News