OU football: Big 12 games will include social justice messages, possible in-game demonstrations

There will be a nod toward social justice during Big 12 football games this season.
There will be symbolic messages with a patch on jerseys and a black conference-branded unity sticker on helmets. Don’t be surprised to see a possible in-game gesture bringing attention to their message about social issues.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes this could be long-standing and not just during the 2020 season.
“The duration of it will be at least through this school year and probably longer than that,” Bowlsby said during a Monday teleconference call. “I think systemic racism is not going to go away anytime soon. Hopefully we can make some progress and that’s certainly our intent.”
The Big 12 is rolling out an anti-racism, anti-hate campaign with different components.
The league has already assembled a Black student-athlete council which includes one male and female from all 10 schools. There will be an internship program for people of color. Each school is doing a unity message during the pregame There will be 30- and 60-second public service announcements that will run during games.
Each school has selected a social justice message to wear on the front left of the jerseys. It will be uniform and approved by Bowlsby. They will differ from team to team. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have yet to announce their message.
“I don’t know how those decisions have been made in all cases but I think most of the time it’s been members of the team who decided what those messages are,” said Bowlsby, who has approved each one.
The pregame show for schools will be different. No bands will be allowed on the field. It’s likely the national anthem will be performed in the stands.
Will players be on the field during the anthem? It’s an ongoing topic and Bowlsby believes it will be discussed during a Tuesday meeting among Big 12 athletic directors.
“College teams in football have traditionally not been on the field mostly because of marching bands. The band’s pregame show occupies the field and generally speaking they do the anthem and the teams take the field,” Bowlsby said. “This year will be a little different. On an institution-by-institution basis, we will be making decisions of how the anthem is performed. In many cases, I think it will be performed in the stands. There’s a fair amount of institution latitude.”
After Stephen F. Austin scored a touchdown at UTEP on Saturday, the Lumberjacks took a five-yard penalty for delay of game after taking a knee before kicking off.
During Eastern Kentucky's loss at Marshall, the team’s coaches wore “Say Their Names” on the front of shirts and “Enough is enough” on the back.
Symbolic gestures are likely to happen during a Big 12 game this season, the commissioner said.
"We certainly have some expectation that there will be the representation of the feelings of student-athletes in a variety of ways,” Bowlsby said. “There will be a lot of different recognition of their profile and their concern. Within some latitude, we encourage those things and want to make sure that student-athletes can find their voice and use their voice.
“And yet we also have to manage it so there are not significant disruptions of the contest as well. We certainly need to do some planning around the possibility that those things could occur as well.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!