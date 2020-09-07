OU football: Big 12 games will include social justice messages, possible in-game demonstrations

“I don’t know how those decisions have been made in all cases but I think most of the time it’s been members of the team who decided what those messages are,” said Bowlsby, who has approved each one.

The pregame show for schools will be different. No bands will be allowed on the field. It’s likely the national anthem will be performed in the stands.

Will players be on the field during the anthem? It’s an ongoing topic and Bowlsby believes it will be discussed during a Tuesday meeting among Big 12 athletic directors.

“College teams in football have traditionally not been on the field mostly because of marching bands. The band’s pregame show occupies the field and generally speaking they do the anthem and the teams take the field,” Bowlsby said. “This year will be a little different. On an institution-by-institution basis, we will be making decisions of how the anthem is performed. In many cases, I think it will be performed in the stands. There’s a fair amount of institution latitude.”

