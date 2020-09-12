OU football: Behind enemy lines with Missouri State beat writer Wyatt Wheeler

Oklahoma will open its season against Missouri State on Saturday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. It is the first game between the schools.
Former Arkansas and Louisville coach Bobby Petrino will make his debut with the Bears.
Wyatt Wheeler covers Missouri State for the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader. He offered insight on MSU this week.
Can Bobby Petrino be the coach who turns MSU around?
Wyatt Wheeler: If Bobby Petrino can’t do it, then who can?
Missouri State is swinging for the fences with this hire and it brings in a name that people respect. Even though there are the past controversies, he’s still a respected offensive mind and the fact he recently coached a Heisman winner and NFL MVP should carry some weight.
Petrino’s name has already paid some dividends in recruiting — with examples being quarterback Jaden Johnson, linebacker Breon Dixon and defensive back Jeremy Webb.
The experience on the coaching staff is night and day compared to what the graduate-assistant level assistants and coordinators the previous regime employed.
This is a bold hire for Missouri State, and he should be able to give the Bears a winner within the next few years.
How important will Jaden Johnson be for MSU’s offense?
WW: The redshirt-freshman will be the centerpiece of Missouri State’s rebuild. Petrino’s offense is all about the quarterback and Johnson will get the first crack at being under center for the new coach’s Bears.
Johnson will be everything for an offense that is skilled at the wide receiver position. Previous quarterbacks haven’t been able to take advantage of it, but Johnson has already shown in the preseason that he has arm strength and accuracy that MSU hasn’t had in a long time.
In his first career start against one of the top programs in the country, I’m not expecting Johnson to light it up. But he could develop into one of the better quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for years to come.
Who are some of the defensive leaders to watch on Saturday night?
WW: Defensive end Isaiah Sayles is a player Missouri State is high on while describing him as someone who can be an elite pass rusher at the FCS level. I don’t know how much we’ll see that Saturday against one of the better offensive lines in college football.
Aside from Sayles, I’ve been impressed with freshman Mikey Miles this offseason, who was a late-addition over the summer. He’s listed as an outside linebacker, but he’s played more of a safety-linebacker hybrid. He has a big body and has shown to be a pretty good tackler.
I also think cornerback Jeremy Webb has a lot of potential. He just transferred from Virginia Tech and is coming off a couple of Achilles injuries. He was touted as one of the best juco players in the nation before signing with the Hokies and was going to be a starter before a few injuries. If he can stay on the field, he’s a steal for the Bears.
How do you think Saturday’s game will play out?
WW: Missouri State will shock the world and beat the Sooners.
Nahh. This is a team in a new system that didn’t get a spring season and has had players in and out of quarantine. Expectations shouldn’t be high for this game.
Missouri State should be looking for where they improved since last year and should find what they can build on before playing its two games against Central Arkansas to close out the season.
Lincoln Riley is one of the best coaches in all of college football and has some experience coming back across the board. It better be a blowout for the Sooners.
I’m looking at how well the offensive line comes together for the Bears on Saturday along with the decision-making of Johnson in his first college football start. Missouri State should accept moral victories after Saturday’s game.
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!