OU football: Behind enemy lines with Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett

What is the biggest key for the offense to have success on Saturday?

KR: The Wildcats need to establish more of a ground presence than they did against Arkansas State when they rushed for a puny 91 yards. Maybe that means giving extra carries to Deuce Vaughn or getting Jacardia Wright more involved or sticking with five offensive linemen the whole game or asking Skylar Thompson to run. But K-State needs to do something different than it did two weeks ago in order to control the clock and make Oklahoma's defense respect play-action.

Who are some of the team leaders who anchor the Wildcats' defense?

KR: Wyatt Hubert is the team's best player and a threat to make a sack every time he lines up at defensive end. Justin Hughes (24) and Elijah Sullivan (23) are very experienced linebackers. Those are the three main leaders of the defense. But they will need lots of help to slow Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma's explosive offense.

How do you think Saturday's game will play out?

KR: Kansas State was a massive underdog last season and pulled off the upset, so never say never. But I don't see that happening again. The Wildcats are going to be missing a few key players in their secondary and it's unclear if starting center Noah Johnson will be ready to play. Skylar Thompson is also coming off an injury. That seems like too much for the Cats to overcome. Oklahoma will probably win and cover the spread.

Eric Bailey

