OU football: Baylor coach impressed with Sooners' seamless transition at quarterback position

Dave Aranda has experience in preparing for Oklahoma’s high-powered offense.
This month, Baylor's first-year coach will be looking at a different type of attack guided by a new quarterback.
Aranda, the defensive coordinator for national champion LSU last season, has been impressed with OU quarterback Spencer Rattler. The redshirt freshman’s skill set is much different than that of Jalen Hurts, who led the Sooners in the 63-28 loss to the Tigers in last year’s Peach Bowl.
“The offense changes every year and rightfully so,” Aranda said. “It fits what they are doing. It fits their skill set. There’s more drop-back passing and play-action passing in this year’s group than what we played at LSU last year. I think Rattler has got more and more comfortable with that and he’s settling in.”
Oklahoma (5-2) is on a five-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor. It is a rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship game.
Rattler has completed 89-of-138 passes during that span (64.5%) for 1,342 yards. He’s thrown 12 touchdown passes against only two interceptions since the Texas game.
Arenda has been impressed with his quarterback, Charlie Brewer, and said that Rattler has some of the same growth pattern. Both quarterbacks have found a rhythm, style and preference in play.
Rattler’s different, Aranda said, because his work comes in the pocket.
“It’s a great credit to Coach (Lincoln) Riley and just the staff there,” Aranda said. “For however long, personally for me I’ve been looking at OU, and the success that they’ve had with this quarterback or that quarterback or whatever quarterback they’ve had, is that the offense has looked different and it’s suited whatever guy that they’ve had.
“And I think you can see that here with Rattler. I think he’s found where he’s comfortable and he’s performing at a high level.”
Aranda said the offense is different than last season.
“I think some of the pass game concepts are the same. But, last year looked different than the year previous. Kind of similar to what we just talked about a little earlier, just quarterback-wise and going to the strengths of their quarterbacks,” Aranda said. “So last year there was a lot more quarterback run. Obviously, they had Hurts, and that was a big part of their game.
"This year, there’s not as much of that. Last year, there wasn’t a lot of drop-back pass, it was a lot of play-action and (run-pass options). Now, there’s a lot of drop-back pass. So, I feel like they’ve found a niche there.
“Specifically for OU, but also generally for any explosive offense, the ability to take what they’re doing and break it down, really detail when they’re doing, what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and try to play the percentages, whether it’s personnel, formation. It could be this receiver’s in, that receiver’s out. It could be field position and really play percentages to try to negate them from doing what they do best. It’s tough to do. I think there’s a great confidence right now with them, and you see it when you watch them, just their ability to execute and get big plays.”
