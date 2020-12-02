OU football: Baylor coach impressed with Sooners' seamless transition at quarterback position

Rattler’s different, Aranda said, because his work comes in the pocket.

“It’s a great credit to Coach (Lincoln) Riley and just the staff there,” Aranda said. “For however long, personally for me I’ve been looking at OU, and the success that they’ve had with this quarterback or that quarterback or whatever quarterback they’ve had, is that the offense has looked different and it’s suited whatever guy that they’ve had.

“And I think you can see that here with Rattler. I think he’s found where he’s comfortable and he’s performing at a high level.”

Aranda said the offense is different than last season.

“I think some of the pass game concepts are the same. But, last year looked different than the year previous. Kind of similar to what we just talked about a little earlier, just quarterback-wise and going to the strengths of their quarterbacks,” Aranda said. “So last year there was a lot more quarterback run. Obviously, they had Hurts, and that was a big part of their game.

"This year, there’s not as much of that. Last year, there wasn’t a lot of drop-back pass, it was a lot of play-action and (run-pass options). Now, there’s a lot of drop-back pass. So, I feel like they’ve found a niche there.

“Specifically for OU, but also generally for any explosive offense, the ability to take what they’re doing and break it down, really detail when they’re doing, what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and try to play the percentages, whether it’s personnel, formation. It could be this receiver’s in, that receiver’s out. It could be field position and really play percentages to try to negate them from doing what they do best. It’s tough to do. I think there’s a great confidence right now with them, and you see it when you watch them, just their ability to execute and get big plays.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.