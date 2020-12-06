OU football: Assistant Shane Beamer expected to be named South Carolina head coach, according to report

“Shane's going to be a really good head coach … He's got great experience, being able to work with several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country,” Riley said a few weeks ago. “And obviously, you know, very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer.

“Shane's got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I'll be excited for him. He's one of those guys that I think certainly will get his opportunity at some point. Obviously, we love having him here. Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don't come around very often.”