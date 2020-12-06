OU football: Assistant Shane Beamer expected to be named South Carolina head coach, according to report

The Lincoln Riley coaching tree appears to have grown its first branch.
Shane Beamer, Oklahoma’s assistant head coach for offense, tight ends and H-back coach, reportedly will be named South Carolina’s next head coach.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman cited sources in breaking the news, which came during the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s 27-14 win over Baylor on Saturday night.
OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the report about Beamer, who was absent from the Big 12 contest.
“I’ll wait to talk to him first. Obviously, he wasn’t available to coach for us tonight. So it’s not like I’ve been able to sit and visit with him," Riley said. "If it is true, certainly be thrilled for him. Those are opportunities that you don’t always get. If it is the case, great decision by South Carolina.”
Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, spent four seasons at South Carolina as an outside linebackers/co-special teams coordinator (2007), cornerbacks (2008) and spurs/strong safeties/special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator (2009-10).
He’s also served as an associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech (2011-15) and special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia (2016-17).
“Shane's going to be a really good head coach … He's got great experience, being able to work with several different guys and several different programs, different parts of the country,” Riley said a few weeks ago. “And obviously, you know, very inside knowledge from one of the best to ever do it in his dad, Frank Beamer.
“Shane's got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic. I'll be excited for him. He's one of those guys that I think certainly will get his opportunity at some point. Obviously, we love having him here. Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don't come around very often.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!