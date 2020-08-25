Peach Bowl

OU’s Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the Sooners’ loss to LSU in the Peach Bowl last season. OU is ranked No. 6 in the coaches preseason poll released Thursday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

Lincoln Riley has typically named Oklahoma's starting quarterback within a window immediately following fall camp.

The won’t be the timetable this season given how COVID-19 has changed the football calendar.

Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai continue to work to become Riley’s fourth season-opening quarterback since 2015.

Riley said he’s continuing to weigh how much the players continue to perform while also gauging the unique schedule that includes a Sept. 12 home game followed by an off week and conference play.

“I don't know if I have an answer of how that changes things, but I think it's certainly a factor right now as we play it out,” Riley said. “I think it's been a little bit more difficult to look back and say, ‘Well this is kinda typically been our drop-dead date.’ And I do think that's been when you've had a normal three-game nonconference schedule. A normal camp. A normal spring. This situation is so different that I'm trying to not look too much into the past. And really look more at this situation right here.”

Riley said both quarterbacks continue to move the ball well and are mentally in a good place.

“We're just going to continue to evaluate them and get as many reps in them as we can. And then evaluate the situation as a whole, including the schedule,” Riley said.

