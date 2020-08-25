Lincoln Riley has typically named Oklahoma's starting quarterback within a window immediately following fall camp.
The won’t be the timetable this season given how COVID-19 has changed the football calendar.
Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai continue to work to become Riley’s fourth season-opening quarterback since 2015.
Riley said he’s continuing to weigh how much the players continue to perform while also gauging the unique schedule that includes a Sept. 12 home game followed by an off week and conference play.
“I don't know if I have an answer of how that changes things, but I think it's certainly a factor right now as we play it out,” Riley said. “I think it's been a little bit more difficult to look back and say, ‘Well this is kinda typically been our drop-dead date.’ And I do think that's been when you've had a normal three-game nonconference schedule. A normal camp. A normal spring. This situation is so different that I'm trying to not look too much into the past. And really look more at this situation right here.”
Riley said both quarterbacks continue to move the ball well and are mentally in a good place.
“We're just going to continue to evaluate them and get as many reps in them as we can. And then evaluate the situation as a whole, including the schedule,” Riley said.
Big 12 football: Preseason All-Big 12 Football awards, as chosen by media
Offensive player of the year: RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Defensive player of the year: DL Darius Stills, West Virginia
Newcomer of the year: QB Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Quarterback: Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Running back: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas
Running back: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
Fullback: Nick Lenners, Kansas State
Wide receiver: Andrew Parchment, Kansas
Wide receiver: Charleston Rambo, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Offensive line: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
Offensive line: Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Offensive line: Samuel Cosmi, Texas
Offensive line: Jack Anderson, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Ronnie Perkins,Oklahoma
Defensive line: JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State
Defensive line: Wyatt Hubert , Kansas State
Defensive line: Eli Howard, Texas Tech
Defensive line: Darius Stills, West Virginia
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Returner: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State
Defensive back: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Defensive back: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
Defensive back: Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Defensive back: D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Defensive back: Caden Sterns, Texas
Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Linebacker: Garret Wallow, TCU
Linebacker: Joseph Ossai, Texas
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
