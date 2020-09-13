OU football analysis: What did we learn from Sooners' 48-0 win over Missouri State? A little ... and a lot

Oklahoma started the game by forcing three-and-outs on seven occasions. Missouri State only managed 135 yards of total offense and seven first downs. Only 37 yards came in the first half.

Again, the Bears are an FCS team trying to rebuild. Oklahoma was expected to have a dominating experience and met the challenge.

“We always talk about fast starts to any game but in addition to that when you're talking about the first opportunity to play under the lights, real game, it counts,” Grinch said. “So I was pleased certainly with the start and just the overall energy. I thought in some early non-conference games a year ago, I was very disappointed maybe in our lack of energy in terms of our ability to sustain that over the course of four quarters.”

There were several bright spots on the defense, but both Riley and Grinch pointed out the play of Thomas, a Memorial High School graduate who moved to the interior defensive line.

“He's another guy that has been very active and disruptive in practice and I thought he carried that over tonight,” Riley said. “I was happy for him to go in there and play the way he did because he's worked his tail off and I think certainly found a home for us inside.”