OU football: 4-star 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor commits to Sooners

Four-star 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor announced his commitment to Oklahoma via CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday.
BOOMER!!!! @OU_Football picks up a HUGE commitment from 4⭐️ OT @JakeTaylor_79 🔥🔥 The golden hat to boot! 🔥 @OU247 pic.twitter.com/xTJjxSTpr0— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2021
Taylor, from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is the No. 6 player in Nevada for the 2020 class, according to Rivals.com. He's also the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country, but isn't ranked nationally among Rivals Top 250 players overall.
Besides Oklahoma, the 6-foot-6, 290 pounder held offers from 21 other schools. Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami and Penn State were among the schools vying for his services.
Taylor is the second 4-star offensive lineman the Sooners have landed in the past five days. Fellow 2022 tackle Jacob Sexton from Deer Creek High School in Edmond announced his pledge to OU on July 3.
Thanks to those two commitments and an additional trio of announcements on July 4, Oklahoma has vaulted its 2022 recruiting class from No. 13 to No. 5 in Rivals' national rankings. The Sooners are ranked even higher at No. 4 in 247Sports' team recruiting hierarchy.