OU football: 4-star 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor commits to Sooners

Four-star 2022 offensive tackle Jake Taylor announced his commitment to Oklahoma via CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday.

Taylor, from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is the No. 6 player in Nevada for the 2020 class, according to Rivals.com. He's also the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country, but isn't ranked nationally among Rivals Top 250 players overall.

Besides Oklahoma, the 6-foot-6, 290 pounder held offers from 21 other schools. Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami and Penn State were among the schools vying for his services.