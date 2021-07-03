OU football: 4-star 2022 Deer Creek offensive tackle Jacob Sexton commits to Sooners

Four-star 2022 offensive tackle Jacob Sexton announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-6, 299-pound Sexton hails from Deer Creek High School in Edmond and is the No. 4 prospect in Oklahoma for the 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. Nationally, Rivals ranks Sexton No. 27 at his position and No. 204 overall.

Sexton chose the Sooners over 20 other offers, including Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Iowa State and Kansas in the Big 12 alone. Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan were among other schools to offer Sexton.

Deer Creek struggled during the 2020-21 season, finishing 4-6 overall and 2-4 in district play, good for fifth place in 6A II District 1. Sexton and the Antlers narrowly fell to Charles Page 34-29 in the first round of last fall's OSSAA playoffs.

Sexton is just the second offensive line commitment for OU in the 2022 recruiting cycle. The other is Orange, Texas center Demetrius Hunter, a fellow four-star recruit who announced his commitment on March 2.

