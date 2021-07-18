OU football: 2023 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson commits to Sooners

Malachi Nelson will be Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's next protege.
A five-star 2023 prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in his recruiting class according to 247 Sports, Nelson announced his commitment to OU live on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday. 247 Sports also considers Nelson the No. 1 player in California and the No. 5 player in the country for 2023.
"It's just a special place," Nelson said of Oklahoma after announcing his decision. "When I finally got on campus, I felt really comfortable with the staff, the environment, just the vibe on campus and in the end it felt right."
Nelson has been a varsity starter since his freshman year at Los Alamitos High School and is coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 80 of 115 passes for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns in six games. The Griffins went undefeated during the shortened season and were ranked the No. 10 team in California, according to MaxPreps.
With Nelson's pledge, Riley continues to land a top quarterback prospect in alternating recruiting years. He picked up Spencer Rattler — the nation's No. 1 pro-style high school quarterback, OU's current starter and the 2021 Heisman Trophy favorite — from the 2019 class. Then he added Caleb Williams, the country's top high school quarterback in the 2021 cycle and Rattler's projected successor.
Nelson looks likely to succeed Williams in the future, extending Riley's paradigm shift to homegrown passers. Since coming to Oklahoma in 2015, Riley has helped Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both win the Heisman Trophy, while Jalen Hurts finished as a finalist. All three were transfers who didn't start their college careers in Norman.
Nelson chose Oklahoma over six other finalists — Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and USC. Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M were also among the 26 schools to offer Nelson.
"I'm gonna finish out these next couple of years of high school, and I'm excited to get out there in Norman, and we're gonna make a movie," Nelson said. "We'll make something special."