OU football: 2023 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson commits to Sooners

Malachi Nelson will be Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's next protege.

A five-star 2023 prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in his recruiting class according to 247 Sports, Nelson announced his commitment to OU live on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday. 247 Sports also considers Nelson the No. 1 player in California and the No. 5 player in the country for 2023.

"It's just a special place," Nelson said of Oklahoma after announcing his decision. "When I finally got on campus, I felt really comfortable with the staff, the environment, just the vibe on campus and in the end it felt right."

Nelson has been a varsity starter since his freshman year at Los Alamitos High School and is coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 80 of 115 passes for 1,513 yards and 23 touchdowns in six games. The Griffins went undefeated during the shortened season and were ranked the No. 10 team in California, according to MaxPreps.

With Nelson's pledge, Riley continues to land a top quarterback prospect in alternating recruiting years. He picked up Spencer Rattler — the nation's No. 1 pro-style high school quarterback, OU's current starter and the 2021 Heisman Trophy favorite — from the 2019 class. Then he added Caleb Williams, the country's top high school quarterback in the 2021 cycle and Rattler's projected successor.