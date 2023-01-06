OU focused on late-game defense, a Sherfield bounceback and defending Kevin Obanor on Saturday vs. Texas Tech

NORMAN — Of Oklahoma’s five losses this season, four have come by four points or fewer and Sooners second-year coach Porter Moser sees a thread through each of them.

“In four of our five losses — Sam Houston, Villanova, Texas and Iowa State — all those games under four minutes for some reason our defense (struggled late),” Moser said Friday. “ ... We’ve got to get stops down the stretch.”

OU’s season to date and its early run through conference play have both been defined by the little moments in close games. And as the Sooners (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) progress through the nation’s toughest conference in 2022-23, they’re only going to find themselves in more tight contests.

“‘Any Given Sunday’, that quote about an inch, it’s the difference between winning and losing,” Moser said in a callback to his Al Pacino reference following OU’s 63-60 loss to No. 25 Iowa State on Wednesday. “In this league, it’s possession by possession. Everything matters.”

The Sooners’ latest Big 12 test awaits in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday night with a visit to Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) stand with OU among the four conference teams still without a league win following losses to No. 18 TCU and No. 3 Kansas this week. Former Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor leads five Texas Tech scorers averaging double figures entering Saturday’s game.

Sooners forward Tanner Groves noted Friday that OU has 17 games remaining to build its postseason resume and a Big 12 slate filled with potential Quad 1 wins will provide plenty of opportunities.

To get there, the Sooners are focused on flipping the script in close games, something they say begins on defense.

“It’s just a matter of tightening some screws on the defensive end in the last four minutes and we’ll be right there,” Groves said.

Storylines

Sherfield struggles: Leading scorer Grant Sherfield (17.3 points per game) tallied his lowest single-game scoring total as a Sooner in Wednesday’s loss to Iowa State. In fact, only once in his last 73 games dating back to 2020 had the Nevada transfer scored as few as he did against the Cyclones.

Sherfield finished with four points on 1-of-7 shooting in the three-point defeat.

Moser’s message to his star guard after headed into league Game No. 3?

“The mentality’s gotta be the understanding that he’s earned a top spot on people’s scouting report,” Moser said. “With that comes a lot. Working harder, you might have to loosen it up by getting it out of a trap and moving it to some other guys. You’ve gotta be able to work harder to get your cuts, take them harder off screens, maybe get easy baskets playing with a different gear in transition.

“You can’t be surprised if they’re up in you a little harder. It is the Big 12 and he’s one of our best players.”

Where’s Bamisile?: While Sherfield has emerged as the Sooners’ transfer star, fellow portal newcomer Joe Bamisile has found less success in his first season at OU.

Through 14 games, the guard from George Washington is averaging 3.4 points in 10.6 minutes per game and has not featured off the bench since the Sooners Dec. 17 win over Central Arkansas.

Moser danced around a question on why Bamisile has remained planted to the bench and instead spoke on the challenge facing role players like Bamisile, Otega Oweh and C.J. Noland.

“I met with Joe yesterday, met with Otega,” Moser explained. “You hear (Los Angeles Lakers coach) Darvin Ham say with the Lakers, he’ll say to the guys that you’re my ‘stay ready’ guys. And that’s hard. To be a stay-ready guy is hard.”

“It’s hard to stay ready because you never know when your opportunity is going to come with that,” he continued. “That’s something that those guys have to continue to do.”

Scouting Tech: Red Raiders coach Mark Adams told reporters Friday that guard Pop Isaacs (head) and forward Daniel Batcho (finger) may not play Saturday. Forward Fardaws Aimaq is likely out multiple weeks with a foot injury.

Saturday will see the Sooners face former OU guard De'Vion Harmon, who is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 assists in 29.7 minutes per game. Harmon played at Oregon in 2021-22 after spending his first two seasons at OU from 2019-21.

Moser referred to Obanor as a "matchup problem" and pointed to the 6-foot-8 forward's sharpened shooting in his fifth season of college basketball. Obanor, who played 86 games at ORU from 2018-21, is pouring in 16.5 points per game on 53.1% shooting with 6.2 rebounds a contest.

"Watching him on tape, he’s off to an amazing start this year," he said. "I know they had Bryson Williams and (Kevin) McCullar last year. (Obanor) looks like he's like, ‘This is my team.’ That's how he's playing."