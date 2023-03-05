The goal is always to win the Big 12 tournament, but that was no longer possible, so for OU, finishing strong in Sunday’s early session was a major positive to an up-and-down weekend.

The Sooners received big wins by Wyatt Henson at 133 pounds and Mitch Moore at 149 as each placed third, and while the squad didn’t have any more wrestlers competing in the evening session Sunday that features only finals, they did end up qualifying eight wrestlers to the NCAA national tournament, which will be in the BOK Center March 16-18.

In the team standings, OU sat fourth, with 97.5 points, well back of third-place Iowa State (121 points) and just ahead of fifth-place South Dakota State (86.5).

“Getting eight people through was good for what we have right now, and I think the disappointment is that we don’t have any people in the finals,” said OU coach Lou Rosselli, whose team finished second last year after tying Oklahoma State for the 2021 championship. “The goal is to win a Big 12 title, so that’s where it’s at.”

In addition to trying to win the Big 12 Championship, the main focus of this tournament is to qualify wrestlers for the NCAAs. The Big 12 was allocated 64 total slots in the NCAAs, with the number varying per weight bracket from four at 184 pounds to eight at 165 and 285, which means the wrestlers who finish in those places at this tournament automatically make it to nationals. Some at-large bids are usually added to the field later — for example, last year, the Big 12 got 10 additional wrestlers added to the NCAA field several days after all the conference tournaments were completed.

And since that tournament is here in Tulsa this year, for the OU and OSU wrestlers, particularly those from Oklahoma, that is a big deal.

“Obviously, it helps on some level, you’re in your backyard,” Rosselli said. “Does it favor us completely? No, but it’s accessible, it’s a two-hour ride for us. It helps our fans get there, too. It’s nice for our fans to be able to have access to this.”

The fact that OU was able to have two wrestlers battle back from disappointing losses — Henson lost his first-round match in a 10-2 major decision and Moore lost a 3-2 quarterfinal decision — was impressive and speaks to the wrestler’s resiliency.

“I think sometimes it’s tougher to wrestle back to get third than it is to get first,” Rosselli said. “It’s hard to pick yourself back up. It was good, I was glad to see those guys finish strong.”

“The backside’s also hard,” Henson added. “To fight back like that gives you a lot of confidence to do what you need to do.”

For Henson, finishing third was a major accomplishment, especially considering he was unseeded before the tournament and he won a convincing 9-3 decision in the consolation final over the No. 2 seed, Kyle Biscoglia of Northern Iowa.

“I just trusted in my coaches and my team and put in all the work and I knew that as long as I stepped on that mat and kept my mind focused on the match, that I was going to win,” said Henson, who is now 19-12 on the season.

Henson had lost to Biscoglia earlier in the season but didn’t really feel like he had to review much from that prior match.

“I knew I could beat that guy, even though I lost to him earlier in the season, just my style and my mindset, I just know I can beat anybody,” Henson said. “I just focused on what I can do and what I can control. I didn’t watch video on him or anything like that.”

Moore was the 6 seed at 149 pounds and defeated 4th-seeded Kellyn March of North Dakota State 5-0 in the consolation final.

“I feel like I didn’t have the best season leading up to Big 12s so a lot of people were looking past me, so it felt good to come in here and wrestle like I know that I’m capable of,” said Moore, who is 19-7 on the season now. “Honestly, I think I’m capable of wrestling better than I wrestled, so I’m going to go back and tweak a couple things over the next week and get running hot for NCAAs.”

Earlier in the session, in the consolation semifinals, Moore prevailed over Oklahoma State’s Victor Voinovich (the 5 seed) in a 4-1 decision. Voinovich had beaten Moore 2-0 in a dual in Stillwater on Feb. 16, but Moore pushed that previous meeting out of his head before the match.

“When we wrestled in Stillwater, to be honest with you, I wrestled really bad,” said Moore, who is from St. Paris, Ohio. “So it wasn’t like, ‘I need to go fix this, this and this,’ it was more, ‘I need to get my head out of my (butt) and start doing the right stuff.’ Voinovich is tough, he’s an Ohio kid, I’ve been around him my whole life and he wrestles hard. I knew coming into today, he wasn’t going to lay down for me, he wasn’t going to do me any favors. I had to mentally prepare myself to go out there and wrestle for seven minutes and that’s what I did.”

Big 12 Wrestling Championships

At BOK Center

Team Standings after Session III

1. Missouri, 144; 2. Oklahoma State, 125; 3. Iowa State, 121; 4. Oklahoma, 97.5; 5. South Dakota State, 86.5; 6. North Dakota State, 85; 7. Northern Iowa, 69; 8. Air Force, 60.5; 9. Northern Colorado, 42; 10. Wyoming, 41; 11. Utah Valley, 37.5; 12. West Virginia, 34.5; 13. California Baptist, 1

Consolation Finals (for third-place)

125: Witcraft (Oklahoma State) sv-1 Prata (Oklahoma), 3-1

133: Henson (Oklahoma) dec. Biscoglia (Northern Iowa), 9-3

141: Carlson (South Dakota State) tb-1 Swiderski (Iowa State), 4-3

149: M. Moore (Oklahoma) dec. March (North Dakota State), 5-0

157: Wright (Wyoming) dec. Kraisser (Iowa State), 7-6

165: Caliendo (North Dakota State) p. Moody (Wyoming), 3:31

174: DeVos (South Dakota State) med. fft. Romero (Utah Valley)

184: Wittlake (Oklahoma State) dec. Hawks (Missouri), 8-3

197: Surber (Oklahoma State) dec. Pentz (North Dakota State), 4-2

HWT: Z. Elam (Missouri) dec. Gordon (Northern Iowa), 10-4

Fifth-place matches

125: Volk (Wyoming) dec. Owens (Air Force), 6-2

133: Midkiff (North Dakota State) fft Brown (Missouri)

141: Young (Oklahoma State) med. fft. Schwartz (Oklahoma)

149: Realbuto (Northern Iowa) dec. Voinovich (Oklahoma State), 3-2

157: Swenson (South Dakota State) dec. Hill (Oklahoma), 5-2

165: Yant (Northern Iowa) med. fft. Hall (West Virginia)

174: Picklo (Oklahoma) inj. dft. Wolf (Air Force), 0:00

184: Parker (North Dakota State) dec. Blake (Air Force), 5-3

197: Bockman (Utah Valley) dec. Bastida (Iowa State), 3-2

HWT: Doucet (Oklahoma State) med. fft. Nevills (South Dakota State)