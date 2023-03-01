NORMAN — Oklahoma will enter Bedlam basketball with championship dreams dancing in its head.

OU has a chance to claim a share of a Big 12 championship if it wins Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.

The Sooners fought off visiting Kansas State 90-86 in overtime on Wednesday night during a game that seemed destined for a blowout early and developed into a late nail-biter for crimson-and-cream clad fans.

OU scored 19 unanswered points to take a 30-8 lead early in the second quarter, but had to weather a fierce K-State comeback led by Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory (scoring all 16 of her points after intermission) that saw the visitors seize a 77-73 lead with 28 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Wildcats missed three of their final four free-throw attempts in the final six seconds, setting up heroics by Skylar Vann.

The Sooners trailed 78-76 when Vann inbounded the ball to Madi Williams from the sideline. Williams returned the ball to Vann, who hit a driving layup with 1.4 seconds left to send the contest into overtime.

No. 16 OU (23-5 overall, 13-4 Big 12) is tied with Texas atop the league standings. Oklahoma wraps up the week with a 1 p.m. contest at OSU. The Longhorns visit K- State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners’ senior trio of Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Williams relished what could be their final appearance inside the Lloyd Noble Center. They were showered with praise after the contest during a postgame celebration.

Could this be their final game inside their home arena? There remains a possibility to host an NCAA Tournament regional with a positive outcome at OSU and a good showing in next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

If OU can find a way to defeat the Cowgirls, it would earn championship status for the first time since the 2008-09 program won a league crown.

Llanusa was asked last week about her team’s title run.

“It would mean a lot for the whole team, but all three of us especially. We’ve faced a lot of adversity together,” Llanusa said. “And I just think it’d be awesome to finish with that … we’ve been focusing on growing and each day being 1% better than we were the other day. I think if we focus on that, if it falls in our lap, that’d be great.”

OU never trailed in overtime, with scoring started by Robertson’s 3-pointer just 29 seconds into the extra period.

Vann, who had six of the team’s dozen points in OT, finished with a team-high 23 points. Williams (19 points), Robertson (15), Liz Scott (11) and Llanusa ended in double figures.