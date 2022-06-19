OU fights off Notre Dame 6-2 to advance in CWS

Oklahoma’s go-for-broke attitude was proven after Sunday night’s first pitch in a Men’s College World Series game against Notre Dame.

First baseman Blake Robertson raced for a foul ball, flipping over the Irish’s dugout railing while making a catch to record the first out.

The acrobatic play set the tone for OU in a 6-2 triumph in a winner’s bracket contest at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

“They know they’re going to put whatever they have to do make a play, what he did was incredible,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “It might not have settled (starter Cade Horton) down but it settled me down a little bit when he went over there and caught that ball, it was an important out.

“They’re all important 27 and they’re all important the faster you get them, the better, believe me.”

Oklahoma moved within one win of advancing to the MWCS championship series.

The Sooners remain unbeaten in college baseball’s marquee event. OU will face either Texas A&M or Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma would have to lose twice to be eliminated. If a do-or-die game is necessary, it would be played on Thursday.

Horton (5-2) threw six strong innings for the Sooners. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters while only allowing two runs.

And what did he think about Robertson’s catch?

“That was a spectacular play. And I feel like I’m honestly at this point starting to get spoiled by all these great catches,” Horton said.

Horton was able to keep the Irish handcuffed. He only allowed five hits and walked only one.

“They outplayed us in essentially every phase of the game. I thought Horton was outstanding when you have mid-90s you have a good slider and curveball. He flashed his change periodically. I mean, that was a lot,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said.

Added David LaManna: “He had a good fastball and he didn’t seem to be throwing it a lot. He was living with his off-speed stuff. Slider was tough to pick up, and I mean he did a good job. He had a good fastball and good secondary stuff and he was in the zone the whole day.”

Closer Trevin Michael ended the game with a strikeout.

The Sooners (44-22) jumped to a 5-0 lead while benefitting from Notre Dame mistakes.

Tanner Tredaway’s RBI single scored Peyton Graham, who stole second to move into scoring position, to make it 1-0 in the third. Wallace Clark added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

A wild play in the fifth plated two more runs for OU.

Clark laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Tredaway from third base. A throwing error to first base off the bunt allowed Jimmy Crooks to score from first base, making it 4-0. Jackson Nicklaus’s run-scoring single made it 5-0 in the fifth.

What did Clark see on the play?

“We strive, emphasize executing your job and once you do that everything will fall into place and I was able to do that today,” said Clark, a Holland Hall graduate.

Notre Dame (41-16) scored its only runs on David LaManna’s two-run homer into the left-field bullpen in the sixth inning.

OU got one run back in the bottom of the sixth when Tredaway singled to center field.

Oklahoma looked solid in all phases of the game.

“That’s our identity to create as much chaos on the offensive side. And our pitching’s got a little bit better every time we went out and I think our offense has really helped our pitching. It’s kind of helped those guys just continue to attack and our defense has gotten better. We talk about getting better weekly,” Johnson said.

Peyton Graham became the first OU player since Bobby Jack (1972) to collect four hits in the MCWS. The shortstop was 4-for-4. Graham also had two stolen bases and became the first player in MCWS to register four hits and two steals since Barry Bonds (Arizona State) in 1984.

Aidan Tyrell (5-2) took the loss for the Irish.

Notre Dame will play Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA 6, NOTRE DAME 2

ND 000 002 000 – 2 7 1

OU 002 031 00X – 6 12 2

Temple, Tyrell (2), Bedford (5), Birkholz (7), Kimball (7), Lazarro (8), Dennies (8) and LaManna; Horton, Godman (7), Michael (8) and Crooks. 2B: Nicklaus (10), Orduno (3). HR: LaManna (3). W: Horton (5-2). L: Tyrell (5-2).

