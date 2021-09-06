OU fans to the college football nation: Here's why our kicker is way cooler than your kicker

NORMAN — Gabe Brkic is a unique individual.
The Oklahoma kicker chose not to share what went through his mind before his 56-yard field goal against Tulane on Saturday. But he did disclose what he ate to set up his record-setting afternoon.
“I had a good breakfast this morning. I had chicken and pasta. I went out there, took my mind off football and booted it,” Brkick said after the Sooners’ 40-35 victory.
On Monday, Brkic was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week after tying an FBS record with three field goals of at least 50 yards (51, 56 and 55). The junior was four-for-five on attempts, making a 26-yarder but was wide left on a 31-yard kick.
The 56-yarder, which came on the final play of the first half, was the third-longest in school history and the program’s longest since 1977.
He smiled big on the Zoom call when asked if his mustache gave him extra yards.
“Mustache and my little mullet? That’s where my power comes from. The ‘stache … I’m going to let that thing grow out,” Brkic said.
The Oklahoma kicker was saddled in a reserve role during the 2018 season, only striking the ball during a one-sided win over Florida Atlantic during his redshirt year.
Two years ago at this time, the Oklahoma kicker was still a backup. But when Calum Sutherland had off-the-field issues, Brkic was thrust into the starter’s role. He made all 17 field goal attempts in 2019 and then was 20-of-26 last year.
Brkic has the best career field-goal conversation rate (.854) at OU and has eight career field goals of 50-plus yards, which is twice as many as any other player.
What does he think when preparing for a 50-yarder?
“Process was the same as every day at practice. I just go through my form and stuff. But during the kick, I don’t think about the kick at all. I just take my mind off of football and put myself in the best position to boot the ball,” Brkic said.
He admits a little misstep kept him from making his final attempt against Tulane. He thanks long snapper Kasey Kelleher, holder Spencer Jones and the offensive line for their work during each kick.
Before bolting from the four-minute interview with reporters, he added this.
“I have one more thing. My dad’s best friend, when we were younger, he told me kicking a football is like parallel parking. Every kick, you just parallel park the football through the goalposts,” Brkic said.
Just a little food for thought from arguably OU’s most valuable player in the Sooners' season-opening victory.