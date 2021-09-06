OU fans to the college football nation: Here's why our kicker is way cooler than your kicker

Two years ago at this time, the Oklahoma kicker was still a backup. But when Calum Sutherland had off-the-field issues, Brkic was thrust into the starter’s role. He made all 17 field goal attempts in 2019 and then was 20-of-26 last year.

Brkic has the best career field-goal conversation rate (.854) at OU and has eight career field goals of 50-plus yards, which is twice as many as any other player.

What does he think when preparing for a 50-yarder?

“Process was the same as every day at practice. I just go through my form and stuff. But during the kick, I don’t think about the kick at all. I just take my mind off of football and put myself in the best position to boot the ball,” Brkic said.

He admits a little misstep kept him from making his final attempt against Tulane. He thanks long snapper Kasey Kelleher, holder Spencer Jones and the offensive line for their work during each kick.

Before bolting from the four-minute interview with reporters, he added this.

“I have one more thing. My dad’s best friend, when we were younger, he told me kicking a football is like parallel parking. Every kick, you just parallel park the football through the goalposts,” Brkic said.