OU falls to No. 4 Baylor in Big 12 women's semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma wasn’t happy with its semifinal dismissal from the Big 12 Tournament Saturday afternoon.

But the Sooners’ 91-76 loss against top-seeded Baylor had barely settled in when first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk started focusing on the immediate future.

There’s a good chance that OU could host first- and second-round games at the Lloyd Noble Center if they can nab a No. 4 seed when NCAA Tournament assignments are announced Sunday night. ESPN had the Sooners on the “4” line heading into the weekend.

Will it happen? Baranczyk thinks the resume is strong but she can’t control the selection committee.

“But no matter what, we get to keep playing and how freakin’ awesome is that?” she said after the 15-point setback. “We are disappointed in today. We are 100% disappointed.

“We get to keep going. We’re taking steps as a program and we’re proud to continue to take those steps forward.”

For Baylor, this game was payback for two regular-season losses to the Sooners. OU was the only conference team to beat the Bears so far. OU defeated Baylor 83-77 in Norman and 78-77 in Waco.

“This obviously was a little personal for us,” BU coach Nicki Collen said. “To lose to them twice in close games that we had leads … there didn’t have to be a lot of rah-rah before the game.

“This was about lining up and doing what we do best against what they do best.”

A rivalry has built between the schools, who have first-year coaches. Both are fiery and not afraid to coach hard from the sideline.

Late in the contest, OU’s Skylar Vann — the Big 12’s sixth person of the year — suffered a left knee injury during a collision while driving to the basket.

Baranczyk raced off the bench to check on Vann. After the player was helped off the court, Baranczyk and Collen traded words near the scorer’s bench.

Both explained her side of the situation: “Honestly, as soon as I saw my kid go down — and we have had that happen this year — I ran out and probably did push people out of the way to get to her … I was not trying to disrespect anybody. I was trying to get to my kid.”

Collen gave her side: “Honestly, kid goes down, kid gets hurt, coach is emotional, says some things that she probably maybe even regrets, but certainly was emotional and protective of her own kid. That’s all it was.”

Saturday’s contest got away from the Sooners in the waning minutes of the second quarter.

Nevaeh Tot’s layup gave the Sooners a 38-37 lead with 3:05 remaining before halftime.

Oklahoma (24-8) would manage only two free throws the rest of the first half as the Bears took a 47-40 edge into intermission.

Baylor (27-5) continued its offensive momentum by scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the second half to make it 61-42.

The Bears’ 24-5 run sandwiching halftime effectively iced the contest.

“When we have our player movement, I think we’re really good,” Baranczyk said. “When we kind of stand or try to just let one person try to create or do some things, it’s not as good. And then, obviously, defensively they just pounded it on us and we needed to just adjust a little bit better.”

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, the two-time Big 12 player of the year, finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds. The Bears’ offense ran through her as she had 32 shot attempts.

Madi Williams finished with 33 points for the Sooners. Taylor Robertson added 17.

Robertson is a self-described basketball junkie. During a lighter moment in the news conference, she was asked if OU deserved to host some early round games of the NCAA Tournament.

“Actually, the last few weeks, I have tried to not think about (projections) or even worry about it, just not even pay any attention to it,” Robertson said. “We needed to focus on being us so I have tried to stay away. But I do think we should host and I do think it would be a really cool opportunity for us to host.

“Either way, we just got to keep playing basketball so that’s exciting.”

BAYLOR 91, OU 76

OKLAHOMA (24-8): Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Robertson 4-8 5-5 17, Tot 3-4 2-2 8, Tucker 1-3 2-2 4, Williams 13-23 3-3 33, Lampkin 1-2 0-0 2, Gregory 0-3 2-2 2, Vann 2-11 0-0 5, Washington 0-5 1-2 1, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 17-18 76

BAYLOR (27-5): Smith 16-32 5-5 37, Egbo 3-9 5-6 11, Andrews 2-6 0-0 5, Asberry 3-7 0-0 9, Lewis 3-7 0-0 8, Bickle 8-14 4-4 21, Owens 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 35-78 14-15 91

Oklahoma;18;22;16;20;—;76

Baylor;25;22;28;16;—;91

3-Point Goals: OU 9-28 (Scott 0-1, Robertson 4-8, Tot 0-1, Williams 4-9, Gregory 0-1, Vann 1-4, Washington 0-4), Baylor 7-18 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 1-3, Asberry 3-5, Lewis 2-5, Bickle 1-2, Owens 0-2). Assists: OU 13 (Tot 4), Baylor 18 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out: OU, Scott. Rebounds: OU 42 (Williams 8), Baylor 41 (Smith 11). Total Fouls: OU 16, Baylor 17.

