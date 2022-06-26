OU falls to Mississippi in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma’s national championship dreams fizzled on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss’ eighth-inning comeback powered the Rebels to a 4-2 win over the Sooners at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

The Rebels (42-23) swept the Sooners in the best-of-3 championship series. It’s the SEC school’s first national title in baseball.

OU (45-24) held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning before things imploded.

Cade Horton — who threw a gem as the game two starter — was touched for a single in the eighth after registering his career-high 13th strikeout of the game. He was pulled for Sooners closer Trevin Michael.

Justin Bench greeted Michael with a perfectly executed hit-and-run. Jacob Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2.

Bench and Gonzalez scored on wild pitches by Michael to take a 4-2 lead.

Oklahoma’s first scoring opportunity was wiped away by an umpire’s ruling.

With runners on the corners, John Spikerman laid down a good bunt in the sixth inning.

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott chose to throw to first, allowing Jackson Nicklaus to score. Elliott’s toss was missed by Rebels first baseman Tim Elko and rolled into right field.

For a moment, OU fans were ecstatic. But Ole Miss challenged the plate at first, claiming runner interference.

After video review, the umpires changed the call, resulting in a second out and returning runners back to first and third to erase the game’s first run. It appeared Spikerman was slightly inside the base line which interfered with Elliott’s throw.

Peyton Graham hit a first-pitch popout to end OU’s sixth-inning frame.

The chaotic situation drew a tweet from the official Ole Miss account: “We love obscure rules.”

The Rebels’ fan base erupted in their sixth inning when Gonzalez hit his 18th home run this season. His solo shot made it 1-0.

The crazy inning seemed to inspire the Sooners in the seventh.

Jimmy Crooks hit a two-out double. After Wallace Clark drew a walk, Jackson Nicklaus doubled to tie the game at 1. Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead in the seventh.

