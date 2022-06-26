OU falls to Mississippi in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma’s national championship dreams fizzled on Sunday afternoon.
Ole Miss’ eighth-inning comeback powered the Rebels to a 4-2 win over the Sooners at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.
The Rebels (42-23) swept the Sooners in the best-of-3 championship series. It’s the SEC school’s first national title in baseball.
OU (45-24) held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning before things imploded.
Cade Horton — who threw a gem as the game two starter — was touched for a single in the eighth after registering his career-high 13th strikeout of the game. He was pulled for Sooners closer Trevin Michael.
Justin Bench greeted Michael with a perfectly executed hit-and-run. Jacob Gonzalez followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2.
Bench and Gonzalez scored on wild pitches by Michael to take a 4-2 lead.
Oklahoma’s first scoring opportunity was wiped away by an umpire’s ruling.
With runners on the corners, John Spikerman laid down a good bunt in the sixth inning.
Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott chose to throw to first, allowing Jackson Nicklaus to score. Elliott’s toss was missed by Rebels first baseman Tim Elko and rolled into right field.
For a moment, OU fans were ecstatic. But Ole Miss challenged the plate at first, claiming runner interference.
After video review, the umpires changed the call, resulting in a second out and returning runners back to first and third to erase the game’s first run. It appeared Spikerman was slightly inside the base line which interfered with Elliott’s throw.
Peyton Graham hit a first-pitch popout to end OU’s sixth-inning frame.
The chaotic situation drew a tweet from the official Ole Miss account: “We love obscure rules.”
The Rebels’ fan base erupted in their sixth inning when Gonzalez hit his 18th home run this season. His solo shot made it 1-0.
The crazy inning seemed to inspire the Sooners in the seventh.
Jimmy Crooks hit a two-out double. After Wallace Clark drew a walk, Jackson Nicklaus doubled to tie the game at 1. Kendall Pettis drew a bases-loaded walk to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead in the seventh.
Throwback Tulsa: OU baseball in the 2010 College World Series
Sunny Golloway, Ray Tanner
Oklahoma coach Sunny Golloway, left, and South Carolina coach Ray Tanner interact during the traditional coaches news conference at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 18, 2010, ahead of the NCAA baseball College World Series which starts on Saturday.(AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Kaleb Herren, Cody Reine
Oklahoma's Kaleb Herren, left, and Cody Reine frolick in the outfield during baseball practice at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 18, 2010. Oklahoma plays South Carolina on Sunday in a College World Series baseball game.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Casey Johnson
Fans plead for baseballs from Oklahoma's Casey Johnson during baseball practice at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 18, 2010. Oklahoma plays South Carolina on Sunday in a College World Series baseball game.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Eric Francis
J.R. Robinson
Oklahoma's J.R. Robinson signs autographs during team practice at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb., Friday, June 18, 2010. Oklahoma plays South Carolina on Sunday in the baseball College World Series.(AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
CWS SCarolina Oklahoma Baseball
Spectators wait under plastic during a rain delay before the start of an NCAA college World Series baseball game between South Carolina and Oklahoma in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
CWS SCarolina Oklahoma Baseball
Oklahoma players wait in the dugout during a rain delay prior to their scheduled game against South Carolina in an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
CWS SCarolina Oklahoma Baseball
A tarp covers the playing field of Rosenblatt Stadium during a rain delay before the scheduled South Carolina against Oklahoma NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Cameron Seitzer, Jackie Bradley Jr.
South Carolina's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, is picked off at first base bay Oklahoma first baseman Cameron Seitzer (33) in the first inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Erik Ross, Caleb Bushyhead
Oklahoma's Caleb Bushyhead, right, celebrates with teammate Erik Ross after hitting a solo home run against South Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Whit Merrifield
South Carolina right fielder Whit Merrifield watches a home run ball hit by Oklahoma's Caleb Bushyhead sail into the stands in the second inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Danny Black, Cody Reine
Oklahoma second baseman Danny Black (9) catches a fly ball hit by South Carolina's Adrian Morales, and collides with right fielder Cody Reine, right, in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Scott Wingo, Christopher Ellison
Oklahoma's Christopher Ellison, right, steals second base under the tag of South Carolina second baseman Scott Wingo in the fifth inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
APTOPIX CWS SCarolina Oklahoma Baseball
Lightning bolts lit the sky above Rosenblatt Stadium while Oklahoma played South Carolina in an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., on June 20, 2010.
Associated Press file
Michael Rocha
Oklahoma starting pitcher Michael Rocha delivers against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Max White
Oklahoma left fielder Max White (7) watches as spectators try to catch a home run ball hit by South Carolina's Christian Walker in the second inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Jackie Bradley Jr., Cameron Seitzer
South Carolina's Jackie Bradley Jr., right, is picked off at first base by Oklahoma first baseman Cameron Seitzer in the first inning of an NCAA college World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Danny Black, Cody Reine
Oklahoma second baseman Danny Black, rear, collides with right fielder Cody Reine (11) in the sixth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. Black caught a fly ball hit by South Carolina's Adrian Morales. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Garrett Buechele
Oklahoma players celebrate with Garrett Buechele, center left, after he hit a solo home run against South Carolina in the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Erin Andrews
** CORRECTS TO CLEMSON NOT SOUTH CAROLINA ** ESPN personality Erin Andrews, right, speaks to Oklahoma coach Sunny Golloway between innings of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Clemson in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. Andrews will talk about sports, her experience on "Dancing With the Stars" and about her advocacy for crime victims. Andrews' contract expires July 1, meaning the CWS could be her last assignment for the cable sports giant. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Bobby Shore
Oklahoma starting pitcher Bobby Shore delivers against Clemson in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Cody Reine, Spencer Kieboom
Oklahoma's Cody Reine (11) scores at home plate behind Clemson catcher Spencer Kieboom on a single by Caleb Bushyhead in the fourth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
CWS Oklahoma Clemson Baseball
Oklahoma fans stay in their seats during a rain delay in the Oklahoma-Clemson NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Richie Shaffer, Caleb Bushyhead
Oklahoma shortstop Caleb Bushyhead (5) throws to first to complete a double play after forcing out Clemson's Richie Shaffer at second base during the second inning of an NCAA baseball College World Series game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Brad Miller, Cody Reine
Oklahoma's Cody Reine, left, steals second base against Clemson shortstop Brad Miller, in the fourth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Cameron Seitzer
Oklahoma's Cameron Seitzer rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Clemson in the seventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 23, 2010.(AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Tyler Ogle
Oklahoma's Tyler Ogle rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Clemson in the eighth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 23, 2010.(AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Danny Black, John Hinson
Clemson's John Hinson (4) steals second base as Oklahoma second baseman Danny Black is late on the tag, in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Sunny Golloway
Oklahoma coach Sunny Golloway, center, addresses his players after they lost 6-4 to Clemson in an NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 23, 2010. Oklahoma will play an elimination game against South Carolina on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted Kirk)
Ted Kirk
Zach Neal
Oklahoma starting pitcher Zach Neal delivers against South Carolina in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Christopher Ellison, Scott Wingo
Oklahoma's Christopher Ellison is caught stealing second base by South Carolina second baseman Scott Wingo (8), in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Tyler Ogle, Cameron Seitzer
Oklahoma first baseman Cameron Seitzer (33) catches a foul ball from a bunt by South Carolina's Brady Thomas in the eleventh inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. At left is Oklahoma catcher Tyler Ogle. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Tyler Ogle
Oklahoma's Tyler Ogle, center, is greeted at the dugout after hitting a go-ahead home run against South Carolina in the 12th inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
Tyler Ogle
Oklahoma's Tyler Ogle follows through on his go-ahead home run in the 12th inning against South Carolina in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Tyler Ogle
Oklahoma's Tyler Ogle rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead home run against South Carolina in the 12th inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Garrett Buechele, Evan Marzilli
South Carolina's Evan Marzilli slides to third base before the throw to Oklahoma third baseman Garrett Buechele (38), on a throwing error by Oklahoma catcher Tyler Ogle, in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, on Thursday, June 24, 2010, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
CWS Oklahoma Clemson Baseball
Fans in the stands play with balloons and beach balls during the Oklahoma-Clemson NCAA College World Series baseball game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 22, 2010. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver)
Dave Weaver
CWS Oklahoma SCarolina Baseball
Oklahoma players console each other after South Carolina beat Oklahoma 3-2 in 12 innings in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Sunny Golloway
Oklahoma's coach Sunny Golloway stands in the dugout after South Carolina beat Oklahoma 3-2 in 12 innings in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
Garrett Buechele
Oklahoma's Garrett Buechele sits in the dugout after South Carolina beat Oklahoma 3-2 in 12 innings in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Francis)
Eric Francis
