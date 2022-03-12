 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU falls to Baylor in Big 12 women's semifinal

  • Updated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma’s stay at the Big 12 Tournament was halted by Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

OU discovered beating a team three times in the same season is a difficult task as the Sooners fell 91-76 to the Bears in a semifinal game at Municipal Auditorium.

The Sooners now wait for Selection Sunday to get their NCAA Tournament assignment.

There’s a good chance that OU could host first- and second-round games at the Lloyd Noble Center if they can nab a No. 4 seed in the 68-team field. ESPN had the Sooners on the “4” line heading into the weekend.

Oklahoma had beaten Baylor 83-77 in Norman and 78-77 at Baylor during the regular season.

Saturday’s contest got away from the Sooners in the waning minutes of the second quarter.

Nevaeh Tot’s layup gave the Sooners a 38-37 lead with 3:05 remaining before halftime.

Oklahoma (24-8) would manage only two free throws the rest of the first half as the Bears took a 47-40 edge into intermission.

Top-seeded Baylor (27-5) continued its offensive momentum by scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the second half to make it 61-42.

The Bears’ 24-5 run sandwiching halftime effectively took the game away .

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, the two-time Big 12 player of the year, finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds. The Bears’ offense ran through her and she had 32 shot attempts.

OU’s Skylar Vann suffered a left knee injury during a drive to the basket in final moments. She left the court on crutches.

Madi Williams finished with 33 points for the Sooners. Taylor Robertson added 17.​

