Oklahoma dipped one spot to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners moved up one spot to No. 16 in the US LBM Coaches Poll announced earlier in the day.

Oklahoma State (2-0) received votes in both polls.

The AP poll includes two other Big 12 schools and is led by No. 4 Texas, which moved up seven spaces to No. 7 after beating Alabama 34-24. The Longhorns are No. 6 in the coaches poll.

Kansas State (2-0) is No. 15 in both polls.

OU will visit Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

OSU will host South Alabama. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday.