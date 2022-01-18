OU falls as No. 7 Kansas hits late 3-pointer to escape with win

Momentum didn’t stay the visitors’ direction for long. OU went on a 20-2 run to take a 52-46 lead with 9:13 left.

It was a one-possession game in the final four minutes after Ochai Agbaji’s 3-pointer cut the Sooners’ lead to 56-55 with 3:46 remaining. The Big 12’s leading scorer finished with 10 points, all coming in the final five minutes.

The game was knotted at 62 when Braun hit a 3-pointer to give the Jayhawks the edge.

“We started off 1-3-1 and then went back to man, so that's how we kind of got messed up,” said Jordan Goldwire, who finished with a game-high 15 points for OU. “I don't really know how he necessarily got open, but I don't even think he was necessarily that open. He hit a tough shot. Credit to him. He's a good player. It's just a big shot."

Agbaji also hit big 3s to keep KU alive.

“You have to tip your hat. Agbaji hit two high-level 3s and Christian hit a high-level 3,” Moser said. “Three older veteran guys who have been in a ton of games, hit three major 3s down the stretch. You have to tip your hat to them for the shots they hit.”