OU falls as No. 7 Kansas hits late 3-pointer to escape with win

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s silent walk off the basketball court may be becoming a too familiar feeling.
The Sooners dropped their third straight game — and in heartbreaking fashion — before a boisterous crowd Tuesday inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
This time, it was a 67-64 setback to No. 7 Kansas in a Big 12 contest not decided until Christian Braun hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to set up a victory celebration.
OU's Porter Moser, like most college basketball coaches, doesn’t believe in moral victories. But he also gives credit when deserved.
“We did a lot of good things. You can’t forget that feeling,” Moser said. “This feeling (of losing) sucks. You have to be sitting there in your belly and think about it as you lift, watch film, train, practice. You can’t forget how this feels because this is where we want to go. We want to win these games.”
The Sooners (12-6, 2-4) have now lost two nail-biters (TCU and KU) and one not-so-close (Texas) in an eight-day stretch. It’s not ideal for a program that had an impressive December.
The atmosphere was boisterous beginning 90 minutes before game time when Moser handed free pizza to a full student section. It quieted when KU scored 10 straight points after halftime to stretch the lead to 44-32 with 17:29 remaining in regulation.
Momentum didn’t stay the visitors’ direction for long. OU went on a 20-2 run to take a 52-46 lead with 9:13 left.
It was a one-possession game in the final four minutes after Ochai Agbaji’s 3-pointer cut the Sooners’ lead to 56-55 with 3:46 remaining. The Big 12’s leading scorer finished with 10 points, all coming in the final five minutes.
The game was knotted at 62 when Braun hit a 3-pointer to give the Jayhawks the edge.
“We started off 1-3-1 and then went back to man, so that's how we kind of got messed up,” said Jordan Goldwire, who finished with a game-high 15 points for OU. “I don't really know how he necessarily got open, but I don't even think he was necessarily that open. He hit a tough shot. Credit to him. He's a good player. It's just a big shot."
Agbaji also hit big 3s to keep KU alive.
“You have to tip your hat. Agbaji hit two high-level 3s and Christian hit a high-level 3,” Moser said. “Three older veteran guys who have been in a ton of games, hit three major 3s down the stretch. You have to tip your hat to them for the shots they hit.”
Kansas fouled to keep OU from getting a good look at a 3-pointer and, after the teams swapped free throws, Elijah Harkless’ desperation 3 from behind the half-court line was off the mark to set the final score.
The Sooners played without Ethan Chargois (ankle), which cut into the team’s depth in the post. Freshman C.J. Noland went missing in the second half after entering concussion protocol. It was untimely because he had scored a team-high eight points in only seven minutes of action before intermission.
Kansas (15-2, 4-1) was led by Jalen Wilson’s 16 points. Braun finished with 15.
“We played pretty well the last four minutes, which is obviously the most important stretch of the game,” KU coach Bill Self said.
Oklahoma has now lost three games in a row with a Saturday home game against No. 5 Baylor on the agenda. OU also has to play at West Virginia and No. 2 Auburn next week.
"I loved our effort. I really did. I loved our belief. The guys never stopped believing they were going to win until the final buzzer," Moser said. "That’s a great sign of the culture. It’s why I love where we are going. We have to keep pushing. Every game, we are playing this competition. We have to get over the hump. We can win some of the games coming up if we keep playing and grinding that hard."
No. 7 KANSAS 67, OKLAHOMA 64
KANSAS (14-2): McCormack 3-7 0-0 6, Wilson 6-11 2-2 16, Agbaji 4-11 0-0 10, Braun 5-8 2-2 15, Harris 3-10 0-0 7, R.Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Lightfoot 4-5 1-2 9, Coleman-Lands 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 5-6 67.
OKLAHOMA (12-5): T.Groves 4-13 0-0 8, Hill 4-7 2-3 10, Gibson 4-10 1-2 11, Goldwire 4-9 7-9 15, Harkless 1-6 1-2 3, Cortes 1-2 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, Mawein 2-4 1-2 5, Noland 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 24-56 12-18 64.
Halftime: Kansas 34-32. 3-point goals: Kansas 8-18 (Braun 3-5, Agbaji 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Harris 1-2), Oklahoma 4-17 (Noland 2-2, Gibson 2-5, Goldwire 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mawein 0-1, Harkless 0-3, T.Groves 0-4). Rebounds: Kansas 31 (Wilson 8), Oklahoma 28 (Hill 7). Assists: Kansas 12 (Harris 4), Oklahoma 13 (Goldwire 4). Total fouls: Kansas 15, Oklahoma 14.