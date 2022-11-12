OU falls again as West Virginia boots last-season field goal for 23-20 win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oklahoma was serenaded with “Country Roads” while leaving the field after West Virginia captured a 23-20 win on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

The dreary weather was appropriate for an OU team that has secured its first losing Big 12 conference record since 1998.

Brent Venables set a personal record for racing to his postgame press conference. Was he ready to put Morgantown in the rear-view mirror as fast as he can?

More importantly, what did he tell his football team in the bowels of Milan Puskar Stadium?

Venables rolled out his usual narrative on how it’s about the finish, character would reveal itself and that he knows that his young team is hurting.

Then he went off script a little bit.

“At some point and time, we've got to be pissed as well and do something about it. All of us. It ain't OK,” Venables said. “We've got a bunch of reasons where we can justify failure. But we've got to get better. We've got to coach them better, and we've got to play better. We've got to play smarter. We've got to be more efficient.

“I thought West Virginia did a great job today, but I thought Oklahoma beat Oklahoma today.”

After 10 games of up-and-down football, Venables seems to be trying to push another button to rattle his team, especially after losing to a West Virginia team that has struggled this season and hasn’t beaten the Sooners in the past nine Big 12 games.

Once again, 1998 becomes a reference point for Oklahoma. The last time that OU had at least five losses this deep in the season was in John Blake’s final season. It’s also the last time that the Sooners finished below .500 in league play.

“At some point you gotta get tired of losing. You can’t keep coming out here and keep doing the same things,” OU defensive back Billy Bowman said. “We’ve only have one choice. Go back to work. We only got two games left for sure. So go back to work and we just gotta find a way to make sure we’re on the other side of what we were today.”

Team 128, as Venables describes his OU squad, will be known for self-inflicted wounds. The Sooners were plagued with those issues again.

There were problems on offense. The Sooners had only three scoring drives. OU was only 1-of-9 on third-down conversions and 1-of-11 if you count two missed fourth-down shots. An offensive pass interference call negated a touchdown. Marvin Mims dropped a probable 46-yard touchdown pass.

“Without a doubt, 1-11 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs (was most frustrating),” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “That’s without a doubt the most frustrating part of it. Situationally, with Dillon at quarterback, up to this point, we had been really good, and for whatever reason we found ways to not be good today and that’s going to fall back on me, but we did not do a good job situationally and that’s ended up what cost us.”

The defense had two ugly penalties that extended scoring drives for the Mountaineers. R Mason Thomas was whistled for a facemask after appearing to have a sack. Gracen Halton jumped offsides to keep another touchdown drive alive.

“We had a couple of freshmen make some mistakes at critical times. But that’s part of the growing process,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “You wish it didn’t come down as accentuated as it does but it did. Again, every play has a life of its own and every play is important as the other play.”

With the game tied at 20, West Virginia was able to run out the game’s final 6:24, capped by Casey Legg’s game-winning 25-yard field goal.

“It doesn’t get any more,” Venables said, about his frustration level on West Virginia’s final series. “Whatever the highest number is on the frustration Richter scale, that’s where it was.”

After OU exhausted all of its timeouts, the Mountaineers had first-and-goal at the 10-yard line. Did Roof think about allowing West Virginia to score to get the ball back to the offense?

“That’s a valid question, but that’s a hard question to say yes to. That’s not how our guys are built,” Roof said. “At the same time, we wanted to try to get a stop, hopefully get a takeaway and have a chance to block a kick. That’s what we did and came up a little short.”

OU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) cannot let the sting of this game linger, especially with next week’s home game against Oklahoma State on the horizon.

“We’ve got a choice to make, and we’ve got to go play well. I think everybody in that locker room is hurting right now. We’ve got to get them back up, got to get us back up, and find a way to go fight our butt off on Saturday and win Bedlam,” Lebby said. “I think everybody also understands the importance of this game coming up on Saturday, a week from today. Our guys will fight and scratch and put us in a position to be able to go win.”