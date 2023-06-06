No apologies

Jayda Coleman let loose a loud “Let’s Go!” scream after being intentionally walked during Oklahoma’s Women’s College World Series win over Stanford on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the semifinal contest, Alyssa Brito celebrated a walk with an emphatic bat toss back toward her dugout.

The energy revved up OU fans at USA Hall of Fame Stadium and the team dugout. But some opponents have criticized their enthusiasm.

“One thing I've told these guys is … you must be unapologetic about the energy and the celebrations that you have because women have worked so hard to get here yet still get judged for those things. That's the way we play, and that's what people enjoy,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Or you don't. You either like it or you don't, but we're not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.”

Social media can be a beast. There will be anonymous shots taken at OU players for how they act on the field.

How do you react? Brito said it can be as easy as putting their phones down.

“I think understanding that no one's ever going to be happy no matter what, you can't satisfy anyone. That's not why we play this game and that's not why we're here doing what we're doing is to satisfy anyone.

“For me I'm going to stay being who I am and stay true to who I am, and if that's that passion that I have offends anyone, it's just kind of like, okay. I'm not going to allow anyone to kind of change my game.”

Coleman understands that there can be a double standard between emotions in baseball and softball. Why is it not OK for the softball players get to show emotions?

“I think we continuously in softball itself are just breaking barriers. I've seen it with my own eyes. I feel like it's just very disappointing to just see people just trying to tear us down in that type of way,” Coleman said. “Maybe not tearing us down, but just kind of making it into a negative light when you're seeing the MLB players doing the exact same thing, the NBA or the NFL throwing their helmets or having emotion. Why can't we have emotion? We're at the same stake as them. We're athletes just like them. Why can we not wear our emotions on our sleeves?

“I just think that's kind of disappointing, and like (Brito) said, I try to stay off of social media because that would fire me up and make me just want to do it even more, to be honest. No, it really disappoints me on the double standard and just seeing how male athletes slide with things and how female athletes don't. Hopefully that stuff will change very soon.”

Chill day

In past seasons, the WCWS would immediately begin after the semifinal competition was complete.

Last year was the first time that there is a day off before the best-of-3 series begins.

What did OU do?

“This morning, we had a nice ice bath. They’re awake,” Gasso said. “We’re here (doing this press conference). We’re going to eat lunch. Then we’re going back to Norman and get some practice and get into some video and so forth.

“They've had a lot of time these last couple of days with their families, which I know is very important to them. Again, having a veteran group, a good group of leaders to make sure that everybody knows what they're doing and doing it the right way makes a big difference. I ask them, ‘What do you guys want? How do you want to do it?’ I give them those options because they've been here and they know what works.”

Facing an ace

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock is one of the nation’s best.

What makes her so good?

“She's such a competitive pitcher. I think we've seen a lot of competitive pitchers this year, but she has a really cool just way she pitches. She does a lot of different things and keeps hitters on edge,” Grace Lyons said. “So I think we're just excited to get her best and Florida State's best because it's going to take a complete team on both sides to win a series.”

OU is aware of the Seminoles. The Sooners took a 5-4 win at home in March against the ACC school.

Sandercock says OU’s lineup is difficult and keeps you on your toes.

“But I think it’s just the coolest challenge as a pitcher to put yourself up against the best and see what you’ve got,” she said. “We’re really excited to face them, and I think it's really cool to have some experience playing them before. They know me a little bit. I know them a little bit. Yeah, it should be just really fun softball this week.”

Lyons said Oklahoma must focus on the Seminoles’ roster, not just one player.

“It's not just one pitcher and it's not just one-hitter on our side or anything like that. So I think we're excited to bring complete teams on both sides and just compete against each other,” Lyons said. “I think it's just going to be a battle, just kind of the theme of the fall (during intrasquad games) and all that, it's going to be a battle in June.

“We're excited for that. We have seen them before, but also we can't treat it like we've seen them before. It's a brand-new team on both sides. So we're just excited to prepare and give them our best.”

