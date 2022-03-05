OU enters Big 12 Tournament riding a three-game winning streak after beating K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma will enter the Big 12 Tournament with plenty of momentum.

The Sooners defeated Kansas State 78-71 on Saturday to capture their third consecutive win and end a decade-long string of losses at Bramlage Coliseum.

The result equals a No. 7 seed in the conference tournament and, by avoiding the play-in game, an extra day off from tournament play. OU will face second-seeded Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City.

Porter Moser was beaming with pride during a postgame Zoom interview.

“It was huge. We knew what we had to do and just take it one step at a time. I’m just proud of them. I’m proud of the resiliency of this group,” Moser said.

Tanner Groves’ free throw gave the Sooners a 48-47 lead with 14:11 remaining. OU wouldn’t trail the rest of the way to secure the road victory.

Umoja Gibson connected on seven 3-pointers to anchor his 29-point performance, with 20 coming before halftime.

“In the second half, toward the end of the stretch, they came out for me. I just took what they gave me toward the end,” Gibson said. “The first three or four shots I missed, I kind of rushed them a little bit. But as the game went on, the ball found me and I hit shots. I appreciate my teammates for finding me on those looks."

Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) kept Kansas State at arm’s length for much of the second half and connected on five of its final seven shots.

Finishing games have been a chore for OU this season. The team was able to manage its shot selection and the clock against the Wildcats.

"It's really big. In the Oklahoma State game, the last four minutes we kind of slipped. Coach emphasized that in practice,” Gibson said. “These last two games we've been in, we just played together as one and as a unit. We've been able to close games out and finish them strong without going to OT. It's a huge boost for us. We're trying to come out these next few games and win them."

Moser indicated it’s a sign of the team’s maturity.

“I look back on the Kansas State game the first time we played them (Jan. 1) to now, man are we better in so many areas. That’s a method to all this madness that you want to be doing,” Moser said. “You are constantly teaching and want to be playing your best basketball in February and March. And we are.

“I thought we did a lot of good things today. I thought we got a lot of contributions from different guys. I’m really happy for them. I’m happy for the locker room and those guys, who stayed fighting against adversity. We needed to win these three and we did.”

OU’s Tanner Groves ended with 14 points.

Kansas State fell to 14-16, 6-12 in the Big 12. The No. 8 Wildcats will face West Virginia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a play-in game of the league tournament.

Mark Smith scored 22 points to lead K-State. Mike McGuirl ended with 21.

OKLAHOMA 78, KANSAS STATE 71

OKLAHOMA (17-14): T.Groves 4-7 4-6 14, Hill 3-5 0-2 6, Gibson 9-14 4-5 29, Goldwire 4-9 0-0 9, J.Groves 2-8 1-1 5, Johnson 4-6 0-0 8, Cortes 1-1 2-2 4, Chargois 1-2 0-0 3, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 11-16 78.

KANSAS ST. (14-16): Massoud 4-9 1-2 11, McGuirl 8-16 4-5 21, Miguel 1-6 0-0 2, Pack 4-9 0-0 10, Smith 9-17 2-4 22, Kasubke 1-1 0-0 2, Bradford 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 28-59 8-12 71.

Halftime: Oklahoma 38-37. 3-point goals: Oklahoma 11-25 (Gibson 7-12, T.Groves 2-4, Chargois 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Hill 0-1, Noland 0-1, J.Groves 0-2), Kansas St. 7-19 (Smith 2-4, Massoud 2-5, Pack 2-5, McGuirl 1-4, Miguel 0-1). Rebounds: Oklahoma 37 (Hill, J.Groves 8), Kansas St. 21 (Smith 9). Assists: Oklahoma 16 (Goldwire 4), Kansas St. 14 (McGuirl 5). Total fouls: Oklahoma 13, Kansas St. 15. A: 6,635 (12,528).