NORMAN — Oklahoma’s probe into future plans for Lloyd Noble Center and a new arena to house the Sooners’ basketball programs is a “simultaneous effort”, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told reporters this week.

As the school’s yearslong pursuit of a new venue in Norman stretches to the end of the 2022-23 season, Castiglione says OU is currently focused on a pair of possible options: a proposed off-campus arena off Interstate 35 and a complete renovation of the current, 10,967-seat building the Sooners have called home since 1975.

“I guess you could call it a simultaneous effort,” Castiglione said of the ongoing processes following Tuesday’s meeting of the OU Board of Regents. “Not waiting on one to do the other. But have both going at the same time. So when we get the right results, then we can make the best decision.”

The regents approved a $9.5 million budget for renovations to the team suites inside Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday afternoon. But as OU closes out its 48th season in the arena, the option for a move away from campus centers on a proposed partnership with the City of Norman for a “mixed-use development” in University North Park complete with an arena as part of a larger entertainment district.

Along with a new venue, the proposed project features plans for restaurants, retail, recreation, gaming and residential, hotel and office spaces on land owned by the University of Oklahoma Foundation. OU partnered with a local organization called Team Norman to survey local residents on the proposal late last year.

“It’s an entirely new effort,” Castiglione said. “And (Team Norman) has been working to really do its own deep dive study. The study included the development of a broad market survey. The survey was put out in December and re-sent in early January … the results that we’re going to get are all in. It’s being compiled. The responses are being analyzed and they will be used in conjunction with other work done in the feasibility study.”

“Part of the feasibility study was to hire to an architect to do a high-level schematic of how this entertainment district would operate and be set and positioned on the land at the University North Park; how it interacts with other elements that are either already there, under construction or planned for construction and how the whole model creates an economic impact and, obviously, a positive impact for the community of Norman and Cleveland County.”

As OU devotes efforts and resources toward exploring an off-campus move, a major renovation to Lloyd Noble Center remains under consideration, as well.

“At the same time, we’ve engaged an architect to study how the Lloyd Noble could be completely reimagined and rebuilt to be an arena that will serve our programs,” Castiglione said.

Castiglione expects both processes to culminate this spring and said OU could have an update when the regents meet next in June.

In 2017, OU announced an estimated $90.75 million proposal for a new arena to be built within an entertainment district before opposition from local residents halted further steps. The initial proposal included plans for a 10,000-seat arena with 800 club seats and 32 suites.

Among the most vocal supporters in OU’s pursuit of a new arena is men’s basketball coach Porter Moser. The Sooners’ second-year coach has emphasized the importance for an updated and upgraded venue often since his earliest days in the job in April 2021 and as recently as Monday afternoon.

“I think everyone knows the commitment needs to be towards having a new venue,” Moser said this week. “A new venue for men’s basketball. You look at some of the teams’ venues and atmospheres in this league, and it becomes very hard to play in. Everything I’ve heard is that everything is about moving in that direction. I love that.”

With Castiglione’s latest updates on the multiple processes, the quest for a new arena in Norman remains a work in progress.