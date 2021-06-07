OU earns spot in championship finals of Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma fought off elimination four times at the Women’s College World Series, including Monday’s 7-1 win over James Madison, to earn a spot in the championship finals.

OU will face either Alabama or Florida State in a best-of-3 series that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those schools were competing for a championship series spot on Monday night.

Oklahoma advances to the championship series for the third time in the last four events. OU won a title against Florida in 2017 and was a runner-up to UCLA in 2019. There was no WCWS due to COVID last season.

OU lost the WCWS opener to James Madison, but was able to string together elimination wins against Georgia, UCLA and JMU (twice).

Monday's game originally scheduled for Sunday night, but pushed back a day after a lengthy weather delay.

The Sooners scored twice in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead and broke the game open with a four-run effort in the fifth inning.

JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander came out of the circle for the first time during the WCWS after getting hit hard during the fifth. When walking off the field, she received a well-deserved standing ovation from OU fans.