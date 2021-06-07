OU earns spot in championship finals of Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma fought off elimination four times at the Women’s College World Series, including Monday’s 7-1 win over James Madison, to earn a spot in the championship finals.
OU will face either Alabama or Florida State in a best-of-3 series that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those schools were competing for a championship series spot on Monday night.
Oklahoma advances to the championship series for the third time in the last four events. OU won a title against Florida in 2017 and was a runner-up to UCLA in 2019. There was no WCWS due to COVID last season.
OU lost the WCWS opener to James Madison, but was able to string together elimination wins against Georgia, UCLA and JMU (twice).
Monday's game originally scheduled for Sunday night, but pushed back a day after a lengthy weather delay.
The Sooners scored twice in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead and broke the game open with a four-run effort in the fifth inning.
JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander came out of the circle for the first time during the WCWS after getting hit hard during the fifth. When walking off the field, she received a well-deserved standing ovation from OU fans.
Giselle Juarez, her Oklahoma counterpart, silenced the Dukes’ offense after the first inning.
James Madison took a 1-0 lead when Kate Gordon didn’t waste time getting to work.
The Dukes’ leadoff hitter hit the game’s first pitch over the left-field wall to give JMU a 1-0 lead.
Juarez allowed one other first-inning hit, but settled from that point. She retired 14 consecutive batters at one point.
It was the first time in three games that JMU had faced the Sooners’ left-hander. OU started Nicole May and Shannon Saile in the first two meetings.
The four-run fourth was sparked by a pair of two-RBI doubles from Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman. The Sooners would bat around in the inning.
Alexander threw 4.2 innings. She allowed six runs (all earned) and struck out three.
Jocelyn Alo hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to make it 7-1. The shot into the left-field bleachers extended her single-season school record to 32.
Monday's games
Oklahoma 7, James Madison 1
Alabama vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN
Championship Finals
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN
Game 2: 6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN
Game 3 (if): Thursday