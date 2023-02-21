Oklahoma won’t go wire-to-wire atop the national polls this softball season.

Following Sunday’s 4-3 nonconference loss to Baylor, the Sooners dropped to No. 2 in the major Top 25 polls released this week.

It’s the first time in 29 polls that Oklahoma hasn’t occupied the top spot.

The new No. 1 is UCLA. The Sooners and Bruins will play at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

OU will try to overcome a rare early season loss.

The Sooners won their first 38 games last season. In 2021, Oklahoma captured the first 31 games before suffering its first setback.

On Sunday, OU dropped to 8-1 following a 4-3 nonconference loss at Baylor.

Coach Patty Gasso isn’t worried about the defeat as much as what her team takes from the one-run loss.

"What just happened is extremely valuable,"Gasso said after the game. "What's valuable is the response, the rebound and the extra work that is going to be put in to make us better. Our offense was confused with things and we definitely have to find a way to handle pitchers that mix pitches better."

The Sooners haven’t lost back-to-back games since 2020, a season that was cut short due to COVID. The program lost to Washington and Wisconsin at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Oklahoma will play in that event this weekend, beginning with a Friday game against Cal State-Fullerton.

Here’s a by-the-numbers recap after the Sooners’ second weekend:

0

Junior Nicole May continues to dominate in the circle.

The right-hander hasn’t allowed an earned run this season and tossed four scoreless innings against Army to combine with Jordy Bahl for a five-inning no-hitter.

May has 28 strikeouts in just 15.1 innings pitched in the early season. Opponents have only combined for five hits and are only hitting .102 against her.

1

Alyssa Brito is hitting .360 this season but only has one single.

The third baseman has been an extra-bases machine for the offense. She has five doubles, a triple and two home runs this season. Her ninth hit this season was her first single this season.

Her slugging percentage (.880) is second on the team.

Brito, who became an everyday player at the midpoint of last season, finished with seven doubles in 2022.

3

The Sooners’ defense has played pretty clean in its first nine games.

OU only has three errors — two from shortstop Grace Lyons and another from outfielder Rylie Boone — to open the season.

It’s a nice start. The program’s .985 fielding percentage tops the Big 12 and ranks No. 14 nationally.

11

What a Saturday for Jocelyn Erickson.

The left-handed slugger totaled 11 RBIs in wins over Stephen F. Austin and Army. In the opener, she went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run to knock in eight runs in a 22-0 win. Erickson hit another home run in the nightcap, a three-run shot over the left-field wall, in a 9-0 triumph against Army.

The eight RBIs in one game are the most by an OU player since Lynnsie Elam had eight RBIs against Iowa last season.

Erickson, a utility player from Phoenix, is creating her own path. Two of her sisters have played softball at BYU and an older brother also played baseball at BYU.

She chose the Sooners over BYU, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Arizona State.