OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings has hit 73 home runs during her Oklahoma career.

Eight of those have come in the Women’s College World Series — including a three-run shot in Saturday’s 9-0, five-inning win over Tennessee — and she still admits being overjoyed while pacing around the bases at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

“Super exciting, it never gets old coming around, coming in clutch for your teammates. Coming home is the best feeling. I look in the stands and see my parents. All of our hard work and dreams as little girls paid off,” Jennings said.

OU (58-1) will play Stanford, Florida State or Washington at 11 a.m. Monday. The Sooners just need one win to advance to the best-of-3 national championship series.

Stanford will face the loser of Saturday’s FSU-Washington late game on Sunday. The survivor will face Oklahoma on Monday.

The Sooners haven’t been as dependent on home runs compared to the last two seasons.

OU has 114 homers this season, well behind the national championship teams of 2021 (NCAA-record 161 home runs) and 2022 (155).

Kinzie Hansen added to this year’s tally with a laser shot over the left-field wall in the third inning. The ball didn’t seem to get higher than 15 feet in the air while on its flight path.

The catcher described the feeling when hitting a shot applauded by 12,000-plus fans.

“You are rounding second, you look up, you see your family going crazy, get to third, you see Coach (Patty Gasso) going crazy, then you turn left, seeing the whole team at home just jumping and barking,”

Hensen said. “Seeing the joy this team has consistently, they know that's what keeps us going. That's what motivates us, is all the joy and love we have for each other.”

There’s a neat tradition at the WCWS. Fans who catch the home run balls return them to the player’s family in the stands.

What has happened to all of Jennings’ homers? She’s hit eight out of the park, which is four shy of legendary OU slugger Jocelyn Alo’s WCWS record of 12.

“My family, it kind of gets passed down the line. However many I hit, it goes to my brother, then my sister, it ends up going down the line.

This is for my grandparents that are here. Great moment. Super cool,”Jennings said.

Jennings singled in the first inning, but wanted a better swing in her second appearance against UT starter Ryleigh White.

The OU second baseman started celebrating when the ball left the bat.

“All about adjusting. I know my first at-bat got a little jammed. I wanted to make a good adjustment. Two outs, two on, just tried to hit the ball hard, keep passing the pat. Got a good pitch, drove it, it ended up working out,” Jennings said.

The early three-run lead was more than enough for a dominant Jordy Bahl, who threw 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. All four OU pitchers got work, as Alex Storako, Kiersten Deal and Nicole May closed the game for Gasso.

“Extremely proud of this team and the way they played pretty flawless, attacking offensively, pitching staff, all of them, on point,” Gasso said. “Really wanted to give everybody an opportunity to get on the mound. They ran with it. Defense on point. I mean, everything was exactly the way we hoped it would be.”

OKLAHOMA 9, TENNESSEE 0 (5 innings)

UT;000;00;--;0;1;0

OU;036;0X;--;9;7;0

Pickens, Orsini (2), Simpson (2), White (3) and Koutsoyanopulos; Bahl, Storako (4), Deal (5), May (5) and Hansen, Nugent (5). 2B: Milloy (12). 3B: Boone (2). HR: Jennings (17), Hansen (13). W: Bahl (20-1). L: Pickens (9-7).