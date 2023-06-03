OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s win streak hit 50 games in impressive fashion on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners overwhelmed Tennessee in five innings with a 9-0 victory in a Women’s College World Series winner’s bracket game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OU (58-1) will play Stanford, Florida State or Washington at 11 a.m. Monday. The Sooners just need one win to advance to the championship series.

Stanford will face the loser of Saturday’s FSU-Washington game on Sunday. The survivor will face Oklahoma.

Jordy Bahl (20-1) threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. She picked up her second decision of the WCWS after winning the opener against Stanford.

Alex Storako threw one inning and Kierston Deal and Nicole May retired the final two outs for Oklahoma.

Tiare Jennings (three-run homer) and Kinzie Hansen (two-run shot) powered the Sooners’ offense, which took a 3-0 lead in the second inning and plated six more runs in the third inning to put it out of reach.

Riley Boone added a two-run triple to feed the OU scoreboard.

Tennessee will face Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game.