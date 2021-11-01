OU draws commitment from wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, younger brother of former RB Rodney Anderson

Kip Lewis (LB), 6-2, 200, Carthage (Texas) HS
Jason Llewellyn (TE), 6-5, 243, Aledo (Texas) HS
Kobie McKinzie (LB), 6-3, 225, Lubbock (Texas) Cooper HS
Derrick Moore (DE), 6-4, 245, Baltimore St. Frances Academy
Cedric Roberts (DT), 6-4,280, Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson HS
Jayden Rowe (DB), 6-3, 210, Union HS
Gavin Sawchuk (RB), 5-11, 175, Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian HS
Jacob Sexton (OL), 6-6, 299, Edmond Deer Creek HS
Robert Spears -Jennings (WR), 6-2, 200, Broken Arrow HS
Jake Taylor (OL), 6-6, 290, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman HS
Gentry Williams (DB), 6-0, 170, Booker T. Washington HS
Big 12 rankings after week 9: Back-to-back Bedlams possible?
Big 12 rankings after week 9
November arrives with Oklahoma flexing, Oklahoma State surging and back-to-back Bedlam Nov. 27 and in the Dec. 4 Big 12 championship game a distinct possibility.
No offense, Santa, but this is the best month of the year.
To the rankings...
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
1 – Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0)
Last week: Trashed Texas Tech 52-21 This Saturday: idle
Defensive leader Isaiah Thomas (pictured) post-Tech: “We’re 9-0 now (but) what we’ve done in the past was good enough to get us those wins but not to our standards. We decided to put our foot down and decided to play the way we know how to play.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2 – Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1)
Last week: Clobbered Kansas 55-3 This Saturday: at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
For those worried about WVU being a trap game, a couple things: 1, The Mountaineers have OSU’s full attention having just upset Iowa State and 2, The Cowboys find a way to beat these guys, with six straight wins in the series and eight wins over the last 10 meetings.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
3 – Baylor (7-1, 4-1)
Last week: Rallied to top Texas 31-24 This Saturday: at TCU, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Abram Smith (pictured at right) looked like the Big 12’s best running back during his field-switching, game-clinching 32-yard touchdown run against Texas. What a 1-2 punch Dave Aranda has found in Smith and Trestan Ebner. What a dangerous team this is heading into the home stretch.
Photo by SAM HODDE/AP
4 – Iowa State (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: Stunned at West Virginia 38-31 This Saturday: vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
The Cyclones have the loudest home crowd in the conference. They’re going to need it under the lights of Jack Trice Stadium this weekend as a boost from that bad loss in Morgantown. The Clones surrendered 492 yards. Did they miss injured linebacker Mike Rose (pictured) that much?
Photo by COLIN E. BRALEY/AP
5 – Kansas State (5-3, 2-3)
Last week: Dispatched TCU 31-12 This Saturday: at Kansas, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (pictured) recorded four sacks and forced two fumbles in a command performance against the Horned Frogs. Let’s all learn the pronunciation – “ann-you-DEE-kay you-ZAH-mah” – since we’re going to refer to him often moving forward.
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
6 – West Virginia (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Shocked Iowa State 38-31 This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Jarret Doege (pictured) threw for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns. Leddie Brown rushed for 109 yards and 2 scores. That’s the second straight game WVU has gotten terrific complementary efforts from their two offensive leaders. Let’s see how they fare against the OSU defense this week.
Photo by KATHLEEN BATTEN/AP
7 – Texas (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: Blew another double-digit second-half lead at Baylor This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
As if it wasn’t bad enough for the Longhorns, Bijan Robinson (pictured at right) looked like he might have hit an overusage wall in Waco. The normally dynamic running back ran 17 times for just 43 yards against the Bears.
Photo by SAM HODDE/AP
8 – TCU (3-5, 1-4)
Last week: Lost listlessly at K-State This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Former Minnesota head man Jerry Kill is the interim head coach in Fort Worth. He’ll want to fare better this weekend replacing Gary Patterson (pictured) than Texas Tech’s Sonny Cumbie did as the interim HC replacing Matt Wells at OU.
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
9 – Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4)
Last week: Lost Wells, then lost 52-21 at OU This Saturday: idle
With Patterson’s departure at TCU, Tech will have competition in the Sonny Dykes Sweepstakes. Maybe the Red Raiders wind up up with UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and the Frogs get Dykes, currently at SMU. Or vice versa.
Photo by ALONZO ADAMS/AP
10 – Kansas (1-7, 0-5)
Last week: Never had a chance at OSU This Saturday: vs. K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Lance Leipold (pictured) endeared himself to KU followers when the Jayhawks hung tough against OU. What he really needs to do to make an impression is hang tough with K-State. KU hasn’t won the Sunflower Showdown since 2008.
Photo by GERRY BROOME/AP
