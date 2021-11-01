OU draws commitment from wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, younger brother of former RB Rodney Anderson

Oklahoma added a wide receiver to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Anderson, the younger brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson, announced via social media that he has flipped his commitment from Oregon to join the Sooners.

Anderson is a three-star recruit according to Rivals. The 6-4, 196-pounder plays for Katy (Texas) high School.

Anderson visited OU during Saturday’s 52-21 win over Texas Tech. He had given a pledge to the Pac-12 school over Notre Dame on July 1.

He is the lone wide receiver in OU’s 2022 recruiting class and 17th overall for the Sooners.

The early signing period begins on Dec. 15.

Oklahoma’s 2022 commitment list

Nicholas Anderson (WR), 6-4, 196, Katy (Texas) HS

Xavion Brice (ATH), 6-2, 170, Arlington (Texas) Seguin HS

Raleek Brown (RB), 5-9, 170, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei HS

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (DT), 6-3, 260, Lakeland (Fla.) HS

Kaden Helms (TE), 6-6, 220, Bellevue (Neb.) West HS