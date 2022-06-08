OU dominates Texas in 16-1 WCWS championship series opener

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo was practically begging for pitches to hit during her chase for the NCAA’s career home run record back in March. Walks were prevalent early in the season.

During the Women’s College World Series, the sport’s best hitter is being challenged and has answered with a vengeance.

Alo, who has reached legendary status, electrified a sellout USA Hall of Fame Stadium crowd of 12,234 with two home runs in the Sooners’ 16-1 victory over Texas on Wednesday in the best-of-3 championship series.

Alo’s statistics during the WCWS are eye-popping. She has hit five homers and is anchoring the offense with a .733 batting average (11-for-15) during five contests.

The Sooners (59-2) can defend their national title with a victory over the Longhorns on Thursday night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma set a WCWS record with six home runs against Texas pitching. Tiare Jennings joined Alo by hitting a pair of bombs. Taylon Snow and Jana Johns also cleared the fence.

Opposing coaches have learned that pitching to Alo is at their own risk. And some, like Texas coach Mike White, didn’t learn a lesson.

On Saturday’s winner’s bracket game between the schools, Jayda Coleman hit a leadoff double. Alo followed with a two-run homer to help spark a 7-2 victory.

“I think somebody asked me maybe we should walk Alo in the first inning,” White said at the time. “It’s not the way I play softball.”

The exact same scenario played out against White and the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Jennings once again led the game off with a double to bring Alo to the plate. Instead of intentionally walking Alo, UT starter Hailey Dolcini threw to the OU slugger.

Alo hit a two-run home run to start a runaway train of offense.

Dolcini only lasted two-thirds of an inning and seven batters before being chased from the contest. She was pulled after Taylon Snow cranked a three-run homer into the right-field stands. The two-out hit gave OU a 5-1 lead.

The cushion gave Sooners starter Hope Trautwein time to reset.

The right-hander struggled in the first inning. She gave up three consecutive walks, including one with the bases loaded, to give the Horns a short-lived lead.

Trautwein adjusted and shut out Texas during the remainder of her five innings of work. She only allowed two hits before passing the ball to Nicole May in the sixth inning.

Oklahoma didn’t stop pouring it on.

Grace Lyons’ RBI single in the second made it 6-0. In the third, Johns hit a solo homer and was followed by Jennings’ three-run shot to make it 10-1.

In the fourth, Johns added another run with her single and Grace Green brought home another run on a groundout to make it 12-1.

Alo and Jennings hit back-to-back home runs to increase OU’s advantage to 14-1.

While Alo has etched her name in the NCAA record book with 122 career home runs, Jennings will be one to watch in future seasons. The sophomore now has 56 home runs and could threaten Alo’s record in a couple of seasons.

OU is one victory from winning its sixth national championship. The Sooners have won titles in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

OKLAHOMA 16, TEXAS 1

Texas 100 000 0 — 1 3 4

Oklahoma 514 222-X — 16 16 1

Dolcini, Simpson (1), Hulon (1), O’Leary (3) and Iakopo; Trautwein, May (6) and Hansen, Elam (6). 2B: Dayton 2, Coleman, Alo, Jennings, Brito. HR: Alo 2 (34), Jennings 2 (29), Snow (4), Johns (13). W: Trautwein (22-1). L: Dolcini (24-12).

