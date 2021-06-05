OU dominates Georgia, rallies past UCLA to stave off elimination at Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY — There are no major holidays on June 5. The date is available if Oklahoma wants to make Giselle Juarez Day. The senior pitcher picked up two Women’s College World Series wins for the Sooners.
In Saturday night’s weather-delayed, 10-3 victory over UCLA, Juarez came out of the bullpen and put out a potential season-ending fire at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The senior right-hander threw five innings of shutout relief of Nicole May. The performance allowed OU to rally from an early three-run deficit to earn another shot at James Madison, beginning at noon Sunday. OU needs to win twice to advance to the WCWS championship series.
Having Juarez available would be nice. She followed up her 5 1/3 inning shutout performance in an 8-0 win against Georgia earlier Saturday with five innings of three-hit shutout pitching against the second-seeded Bruins (47-7).
“I just wanted to have Nicole May's back,” said Juarez, who ran her record to 20-1 with the win over UCLA. “I went out there and that's what I told her is ‘I’m going to have your back.’ And I think the team was just going to have her back.”
Through three games at the WCWS, OU (52-3) has used three different starting pitchers. There’s no doubt who the hottest one is. Juarez tossed 10 1/3 shutout innings against Georgia and UCLA, after not stepping in the circle in last week’s Super Regional series against Washington.
“She's been waiting for this moment, a little bit of redemption,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Juarez. “I know her season in 2019 ended with a couple tough outings against UCLA, so this was, I think, something a little personal to her, as well.”
The chip OU had on its shoulder earlier in the day was still in place as it exited the stadium late Saturday night.
UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia (18-3) had OU baffled through two innings and staked the Bruins to a lead with a three-run blast in the top of the third inning. But as OU started seeing more pitches, it became more comfortable.
“It's survival of the fittest and we've got to do what we've got to do to win,” said OU catcher Kinzie Hansen, who went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. “And we fell behind and it was a no-quit attitude. We're here and we're putting our head down and doing what it takes to win.”
Jocelyn Alo put OU on the scoreboard with an RBI triple in the bottom of the third inning and scored on Kenzie Hansen’s RBI single. The Sooners pulled ahead on Tiare Jennings’ two-run double in the fourth inning.
The Bruins feasted on OU starting pitcher May, amassing six hits in the first two innings. But the Bruins will return to Los Angeles lamenting their squandered opportunities. Twice they left runners stranded at third with less than two outs and were just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Sooners went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The juice in left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo’s bat didn’t leave in the respite between games. She went 2-for-4, homered twice and drove in three runs. The blasts gave her three homers on the day.
On Saturday, OU looked every bit like the tournament’s top seed. It is now two wins away from a berth in the WCWS championship series.
“I think that when you get to this point, your legs are heavy but just adrenaline takes you through this. You can't have any excuses when you go into — you know, if you're in the Final Four,” Gasso said. “We're in the Final Four. We've got to beat a very good team, twice. So we've got to put everything we have out on the field tomorrow. They will be ready for it.”
Oklahoma State had an even later Saturday night/Sunday morning as the Cowgirls were scheduled to face Florida State in another elimination game after the Sooners-Bruins game. Florida State eliminated Arizona 4-3 in Saturday’s second game. The winner must defeat Alabama twice Sunday to advance to the championship series.
OU 8, Georgia 0
The pressure of an early elimination game at the Women’s College World Series didn’t seem to bother Oklahoma.
Pitcher Giselle Juarez dominated Georgia in the circle, while the Sooners’ bats woke up in an 8-0 victory.
“I felt really good today,” Juarez said. “I went out there and had fun, and when they are hyping you up, that’s all you want to do is go out there and do your thing and compete for them. So it felt really good today.”
Juarez (19-1) hadn’t pitched since giving up three runs on three hits over two innings in the Sooners’ May 22 Norman Regional victory over Wichita State. The final weeks of the regular season were a rough period for her. In two appearances in the Bedlam series, Juarez gave up nine earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.
But Saturday, Juarez looked like the staff ace that helped lead OU to the 2019 WCWS championship series.
“What was working today was just a mix of speeds,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Kind of hitting spots and keeping them guessing. You could see them chasing stuff up out of the zone and just kind of not surprised, but not quite ready for some of her off-speed. So she had a really great mix today.”
Georgia, which handed OU one of its two regular-season losses back on April 20 in Athens, Georgia, looked overwhelmed. Juarez struck out 10 and only gave up one walk.
Up until Thursday’s loss to James Madison, the Sooners looked like the dominating offensive force in college softball. The lineup on Saturday afternoon showed how the reputation was built.
OU (51-3) blistered Georgia (34-23) for nine hits, including three home runs. Mackenzie Donihoo’s two-run blast in the top of the second inning was all the Sooners needed. She added a single in the third inning that produced another run. The first blast was like popping the cork of a shaken bottle of champagne.
“I would say that we were ourselves today,” Donihoo said. “We didn’t try too hard. We just went out there and played our game and when we played our game, I feel like we’re unstoppable.”
The Sooners picked up another run on a Donihoo single in the third inning. Georgia left fielder Sydney Chambley fielded the ball cleanly and then tried to either fake a throw to the infield or changed her mind where to throw it. The ball rolled back into the infield, allowing Jayda Coleman to score from second base.
Kinzie Hansen’s homer with Tiare Jennings aboard in the fifth inning added two more insurance runs. Jocelyn Alo established OU’s single-season home run mark with a mammoth two-run blast in the sixth inning. The homer was Alo’s 31st of the season, surprising the previous mark of 30, which Alo shared with former OU all-American Lauren Chamberlain.
Mary Wilson Avant (20-12) took the loss for the Bulldogs. She allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits over five innings.
