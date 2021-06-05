OU dominates Georgia, rallies past UCLA to stave off elimination at Women's College World Series

“She's been waiting for this moment, a little bit of redemption,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of Juarez. “I know her season in 2019 ended with a couple tough outings against UCLA, so this was, I think, something a little personal to her, as well.”

The chip OU had on its shoulder earlier in the day was still in place as it exited the stadium late Saturday night.

UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia (18-3) had OU baffled through two innings and staked the Bruins to a lead with a three-run blast in the top of the third inning. But as OU started seeing more pitches, it became more comfortable.

“It's survival of the fittest and we've got to do what we've got to do to win,” said OU catcher Kinzie Hansen, who went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. “And we fell behind and it was a no-quit attitude. We're here and we're putting our head down and doing what it takes to win.”

Jocelyn Alo put OU on the scoreboard with an RBI triple in the bottom of the third inning and scored on Kenzie Hansen’s RBI single. The Sooners pulled ahead on Tiare Jennings’ two-run double in the fourth inning.