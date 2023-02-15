NORMAN — On a Saturday afternoon in late January, Nate Oats approached a podium inside Lloyd Noble Center frustrated.

Alabama’s 48-year-old coach had just watched his second-ranked Crimson Tide dismantled by a reeling Oklahoma team. From Alabama’s third loss of the year, the Sooners had gained a gargantuan, postseason resume building win in the wake of three consecutive Big 12 losses.

For OU, the 93-69 victory resembled a possible turning point. The 24-point defeat left Oats wondering whether the Crimson Tide had lost their cutting edge.

"Hopefully this (game) gets our attention,” he uttered.

It did. Entering play Wednesday night, Alabma has rattled off four straight wins since its Jan. 28 visit to Norman, each by double-digits. On Monday, the Crimson Tide climbed to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.

OU, however, failed to cash in on the momentum. Four losses in the next four games by an average margin of 18.8 points promptly dented the biggest win of the Porter Moser era and tattered the Sooners’ postseason path in the span of exactly two weeks.

How come the Sooners couldn’t capitalize on the Alabama smackdown as a springboard toward March contention?

“We haven’t had the consistency across the board,” Moser explained earlier this week. “We’re searching and grinding the guys to find consistency on this team.”

Game-to-game consistency has been a crucial missing ingredient in Moser’s second season at OU. And consistency will likely help determine the ultimate meaning of the Sooners’ 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State Tuesday night, their first since upsetting the Crimson Tide: trajectory-shifter or another just blip on the radar?

Afterward, OU’s veteran leaders were quick to draw a line between the aftermath of Alabama and what they hope follows Tuesday’s 14-point victory, the Sooners’ first in the Big 12 since Jan. 14.

“I feel like when we got another big win and beat Bama, I feel like we didn't respond well the game after,” said senior guard Grant Sherfield. “I feel like we just can't be too high. We've gotta put it in the bank and we've gotta get ready for the next one.”

“Once coach was done talking we broke it up after that and my mind was already to the next one,” fifth-year forward Tanner Groves said.

The problem in attempting to distance the two games are the stark similarities through OU’s best pair of performances in the new year.

Against Alabama, the Sooners rode their strongest field goal shooting (57.6%) and 3-point (69.2%) outing of 2023; Tuesday’s 47.8% effort from 3-point range marked OU’s best in Big 12 play. On Jan. 28, the Sooners limited themselves to 13 turnovers. On Tuesday, days after notching a season-worst 24 giveaways against Kansas, OU committed only 11.

And like the meeting with the Crimson Tide, Kansas State’s disappointing visit to Norman was defined first by Sherfield, Groves and senior forward Jalen Hill.

Moser called Sherfield’s 22-point, eight-rebound, six-assist effort Tuesday night his “best floor game as a Sooner”. As important as the 16 points and six rebounds Groves added was the lone foul he committed over 30 minutes battling in the paint. Hill boosted his season average to 10.2 points per game with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go with seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

“The last time they played really well together — like all three had a good night — was Alabama,” Moser said.

The question hovering over OU now, as it did post-Alabama, is can the Sooners build from here?

Following Saturday’s 78-55 loss to Kansas, OU held a locker room meeting. Sherfield described it as a “real down to earth talk” to get to the bottom of OU’s ball movement struggles. Moser said the tone focused on program culture buzzwords such as persistence and resilience and “being better when the ebbs and flows aren’t going our way,”.

In other words, the roots of what showed up in OU’s subsequent win over Kansas State; the same elements the Sooners will need to lean on in order to carve an unlikely late charge toward March Madness.

“Just playing for each other,” Sherfield said late Tuesday night. “Making the right play. I mean, it’s just as simple as that. If you do that, the ball will move and it’ll find you. You just got to trust your teammates.”

The path to postseason contention does remain steep for an OU team that last earned consecutive victories before Christmas with wins over Central Arkansas and Florida between Dec. 17-20. Of the Sooners’ final five regular season games, four come against AP Top 25 opponents starting Saturday at No. 6 Texas (1 p.m., ESPN+).

But after topping Kansas State, OU’s four Quad 1 wins sit level with the likes of No. 2 Houston, No. 4 UCLA, No. 7 Virginia and No. 11 Marquette. Trips to Texas, No. 19 Iowa State, a return trip to K-State and a home regular season finale offer OU four more potential Quad 1 victories; a Feb. 21 home win over Texas Tech would give the Sooners a fourth Quad 2 win.

So, with postseason hopes flickering, Moser and Co. are keeping a focus solely on what lies ahead.

“I’m going to be looking glass half full,” Moser said. “…it's all going to be about moving forward. Not looking back at what happened in the past. We're going to do our process of what we could have done better tonight and then it's going to be about what we got to do to be Texas.”