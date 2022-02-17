OU 'definitely' needs new basketball arena, Sooners coach Porter Moser says

Porter Moser believes it is “definitely” time for Oklahoma to have a new basketball arena.
The first-year coach also understands it’s his job to put together a winning program that draws students and fans to watch his team.
According to a Norman Transcript report, Cleveland County commissioners are pursuing a partnership with OU’s athletic department and the OU Foundation for a sports arena and “mixed-use development” in University North Park.
It would revive a 2017 project that was withdrawn from city council consideration.
Moser was asked about replacing the Lloyd Noble Center during a Thursday Zoom call with reporters.
“Just to give a broad general statement right now and I’ll probably go into more detail later — yeah, I definitely think it’s time for a new arena for a lot of reasons,” said Moser said, who added he’s had discussions with OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione about the topic since his hiring last April. “He’s very much in those conversations (and is) very aggressive with those conversations of what we want done.
“But definitely. Lloyd Noble is what, I don’t know, 50 years old? It’s almost 50 years old. There are people who have had two arenas since then. So, definitely, it’s definitely a huge part of what we want and the direction we want to go.”
The Lloyd Noble Center, located on the south side of campus, has been the home of OU basketball since 1975. It replaced McCasland Field House and is named after the former Board of Regents member who gave the school its first $1 million gift to finance the arena.
A project was announced in 2018 to build a basketball and ‘mixed-use’ off-campus arena at University North Park, which is located on the north side of Norman. An attorney for the OU Foundation said a proposal was withdrawn due to a lack of council support.
Oklahoma has struggled this season under Moser, but remains on the bubble for NCAA Tournament consideration. The Sooners are 14-12 heading into Saturday’s game at Iowa State.
“I’m doing what I can control right now. That’s trying to get those students in there and the people in there and put a product on the floor where we’re playing our tails off that people want to root for,” Moser said. “I’m going to keep doing that to connect with the students. I love our student-body. I think they’re awesome. But also, we all know it. We definitely need a new (arena).”
What does Moser think about an off-campus facility?
“I’ll dive into that more when the season is over when I can really see the pros and cons of everything. I just know what we need,” Moser said.