OU 'definitely' needs new basketball arena, Sooners coach Porter Moser says

“But definitely. Lloyd Noble is what, I don’t know, 50 years old? It’s almost 50 years old. There are people who have had two arenas since then. So, definitely, it’s definitely a huge part of what we want and the direction we want to go.”

The Lloyd Noble Center, located on the south side of campus, has been the home of OU basketball since 1975. It replaced McCasland Field House and is named after the former Board of Regents member who gave the school its first $1 million gift to finance the arena.

A project was announced in 2018 to build a basketball and ‘mixed-use’ off-campus arena at University North Park, which is located on the north side of Norman. An attorney for the OU Foundation said a proposal was withdrawn due to a lack of council support.

Oklahoma has struggled this season under Moser, but remains on the bubble for NCAA Tournament consideration. The Sooners are 14-12 heading into Saturday’s game at Iowa State.