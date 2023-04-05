NORMAN — Defensive lineman Trace Ford made a rare move in December, when he decided to transfer from Oklahoma State to Oklahoma.

“I know it was a bold move, but it was best for me,” Ford said this week. “I’m not going to regret that at all.”

After dealing with injuries during his four years in Stillwater, Ford was ready for a change of scenery but knew leaving for the Bedlam rival would be controversial. While OSU fans voiced their opinions on social media, he received support from many of his former teammates.

“It was tough,” he said in February. “I know what’s best for my career, and I met the people here and my mindset changed about Oklahoma and how I felt about them. At the end of the day, it was business for me and I’m happy I’m here.”

A two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Ford chose OU partly because he would remain close to his hometown of Edmond. He has a large family, one of nine kids.

“It was a hard decision, but at the end of the day I didn’t want to leave my family,” he said. “I’m very family oriented. Just being 30 minutes away was a big decision factor.”

Ford’s time as a Cowboy was affected by knee injuries, twice tearing ACLs and twice going through the difficult recovery process. He also missed the final four games last season with a fractured patella.

“It’s mentally draining, but I know how important this sport is to me and how important it is to get to the next level and play the game I love,” he said. “It’s more motivating than anything, getting out there and proving people wrong, proving myself wrong every time.”

Within the Sooners’ revamped defense, Ford has a prime opportunity to make an immediate impact. When healthy as a freshman and sophomore, he showcased his ability as a consistently disruptive player.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in our position, so I think if I’m playing good enough, I’ll play, and if I’m not playing good enough, I’ll get less snaps,” he said. “Whoever’s being the best every week is going to get more snaps, and whoever is not doing as good is going to be in the back. I’m just ready to compete and have fun with the guys at my position.”

During the spring, Ford has been studying film and the playbook and getting acclimated in practice.

“It’s a whole new defense,” he said. “I need to know both sides of the ball now, so it’s just a lot more learning, just a learning curve I have to get through. And that’s what I’m doing right now. … I think last week I started finally starting to pick everything up and starting to get slowed down on the field. It’s been a blast so far.”

The transition to a new school took a little time for Ford, who is naturally reserved. After three months with his teammates, he has fully adjusted to being a Sooner.

“It feels normal,” he said. “The first couple of weeks, it was definitely weird. I didn’t really talk to anybody. I was kind of introverted, kind of staying away. But everyone’s welcomed me with open arms and everyone’s really nice. Everyone’s a big family here, so it’s been really nice. The culture is really great.”