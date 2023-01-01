 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU defensive lineman Isaiah Coe announces his return for 2023 football season

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaiah Coe makes a sack against OSU

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) announced on Sunday that he will return to college next season. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Coe announced his return to the 2023 football season on Sunday afternoon.

His message came via social media with a five-word statement planted over a graphic declaring his intention to come back: “Start off unknown finish unforgettable.”

Coes finished this season with 20 stops including eight tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He had half-a-sack in the Sooners’ 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Coe, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College in the 2021 recruiting class, was asked about his future in the days before the postseason game.

“I’m human. So it’s crossed my mind. I’m not going to be naive and say it didn’t. I’ve just been trying to focus on this game and trying to be there for my teammates with this last game,” Coe said on Dec. 19. “It’s the last game for quite a handful of our seniors. I just want to make sure they go out with a bang. Make sure they go out on top. So I just tried to focus on this game. Whenever 2023 comes around and whatever happens, happens and I’ll be prepared.”

It was already a solid class, but the next-day addition of Peyton Bowen took Brent Venables' first class to another level.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

