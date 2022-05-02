OU defensive end Noah Arinze enters transfer portal

Less than 24 hours after the the latest deadline for college athletes to enter the transfer portal passed Sunday night, another Oklahoma football player hit the portal Monday afternoon.

Defensive end Noah Arinze, a former three-star recruit from Kirkwood, Mo., is the third Sooner to announce his plans to enter the portal since OU's Spring Game on April 23.

"I am passionate (in pursuing) the best opportunity available to me to develop as a student athlete and have entered my name in the transfer portal to explore all of the options available to me," Arinze wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound redshirt sophomore joins wide receiver Cody Jackson and fellow edge defender Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge among the trio of OU players who have opted for the portal since the close of spring camp. Student athletes seeking to maintain immediate eligibility for the 2022 fall or winter seasons were required to provide their current schools with "written request” to enter the portal no later than at 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

Arinze was the ninth-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri when he committed to the Sooners' class of 2020 in Sept. 2019, picking OU after visits to Arizona State and Minnesota. He redshirted in his first season in Norman in 2020 and made his only appearance for the Sooners against Western Carolina on Sept. 11, 2021.

