NORMAN – Erik McCarty planned to go through spring drills at Oklahoma after graduating from McAlester High School a semester early.

Instead, he’s been receiving top-of-the-line medical treatment for a knee injury that occurred late in his senior season. He had surgery for two torn ligaments and a torn meniscus.

“The staff here that’s been helping me with it has done an absolutely amazing job,” McCarty said. “They make me work and they make me get better every day. On top of that, they make me happy to do it. They make me feel good about it. They make me ready to get back to where I was at.”

A three-star defensive back, McCarty was a versatile playmaker in high school, totaling more than 5,800 all-purpose yards and scoring 101 touchdowns — as a rusher, passer and receiver — while racking up 348 tackles and eight interceptions. He was 32 yards shy of McAlester’s career rushing record when he was injured.

A junior season during which he rushed for 2,000 yards, recovered three fumbles and blocked six kicks resulted in an offer from OU, his dream school and where his dad played, and McCarty committed less than a month later. Other programs came calling up until signing day in December, but he never wavered.

“It’s been better than what I expected,” McCarty said in February, weeks after arriving on campus. “I was really nervous coming into it, but now that I’m here I’m comfortable and confident. The players have done a great job of making me comfortable and taking me under their wing and helping me out.”

McCarty is among the Sooners’ three dozen newcomers, with eight of those being defensive backs. There’s a level of comfort in making the transition to college football with so many other players going through the same thing.

“I’m getting to know these new guys and all the new faces are becoming friendly faces,” he said. “Being alongside them and going through it together helps a little bit. … It’s nice to have someone there with you when you’re going through it.”

Although McCarty isn’t participating in practice, he is soaking up as much as he can during the spring.

“We hold him just as accountable as everybody else in meetings and walkthroughs,” safeties coach Brandon Hall said. “We expect him to take notes just like everybody else. He’s got workout groups at 6:30 in the morning just like everybody else.

“And the only thing that he doesn’t do that everybody else does is go full speed in practice. But he sits right next to me in meetings, and I make sure that he’s taking notes and getting ready and asking questions. He’s locked in just like the rest of them.”

The recovery process is ongoing for McCarty, who said he anticipates a return to the field by late summer so he can show what he can do ahead of his freshman season.

“I’m here for a reason,” he said. “They expect something out of me when I get back. I have to live up to the expectations they give me.”