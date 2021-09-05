OU defense saw good, bad and ugly moments during season-opening win over Tulane

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s win over Tulane was unexpectedly exhausting Saturday afternoon.
How did a large halftime lead dissipate so quickly? Why were fans biting their nails during the Green Wave’s final possession in the fourth quarter?
There’s little doubt that OU’s defensive coaches spent Sunday dissecting the 40-35 season-opening win to find the good (three forced turnovers), the bad (missed assignments) and the ugly (allowing 21 second-half points).
“I've had this conversation with you all before. That's my frustration as a coach. I've got to do a better job,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “That Tuesday practice, are we really dying to prepare for the first ballgame of the year or are we just really excited to get a win on Saturday and onto the next one?
“I certainly thought we'd play a better ballgame. I did. So I'm going to be awfully disappointed in that film but awfully pleased that we found a way to win.”
OU will look for improvement during Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game against Western Carolina.
Tulane snapped the ball 12 times in its first two drives, racking up 130 yards for an average of 10.8 yards per play.
Coaches and players said OU had to take time to adjust to Tulane’s scheme. After allowing two touchdown drives, the Sooners only allowed 36 yards on 21 snaps with fumble recoveries from Isaiah Thomas, Billy Bowman and Clayton Smith before halftime.
“I feel like it was huge momentum, especially with the way we started off,” OU defensive end Nik Bonitto said. “Obviously they started really hot on offense and, after those three takeaways, they gave us life, they gave the crowd life, and we started playing way better toward the end of the first half.”
OU could not carry momentum in the second half, giving up three TD drives cutting the Sooners’ lead to 40-35.
Several players made their defensive debuts, with rotations freely flowing by Grinch. Could there have been too much movement, too fast, for some of the young players?
“When it’s whatever the temperature was, you know 95 degrees or something like that, and it’s your first football game … and this is me, my message to the defensive staff is we’d rather sub too much than not enough,” Grinch said. “And I felt that was the responsible thing to do. Certainly you always look at that, you know, first football game, some of those things that you have an idea is going to be a real advantage for you could obviously in some instances prove not to be the case.”
Twenty-three players made tackles for the Sooners, including a game-high 10 stops from Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Tulane took over after recovering an onside kick with 2:17 remaining. OU’s defense ended the game by not allowing another first down.
What did Grinch think about the last stop?
“Again, not discounting what the guys did because, again, your logo ain’t gonna win you a game at that point,” Grinch said. “You gotta go make a play and find a way, and (Tulane) ended up being a yard short. As disappointed as I may sound right now, I feel a whole lot better that we made that play as opposed to not.”