OU defense saw good, bad and ugly moments during season-opening win over Tulane

“I feel like it was huge momentum, especially with the way we started off,” OU defensive end Nik Bonitto said. “Obviously they started really hot on offense and, after those three takeaways, they gave us life, they gave the crowd life, and we started playing way better toward the end of the first half.”

OU could not carry momentum in the second half, giving up three TD drives cutting the Sooners’ lead to 40-35.

Several players made their defensive debuts, with rotations freely flowing by Grinch. Could there have been too much movement, too fast, for some of the young players?

“When it’s whatever the temperature was, you know 95 degrees or something like that, and it’s your first football game … and this is me, my message to the defensive staff is we’d rather sub too much than not enough,” Grinch said. “And I felt that was the responsible thing to do. Certainly you always look at that, you know, first football game, some of those things that you have an idea is going to be a real advantage for you could obviously in some instances prove not to be the case.”

Twenty-three players made tackles for the Sooners, including a game-high 10 stops from Delarrin Turner-Yell.