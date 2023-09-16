Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TULSA — Brent Venables fumbled with a sheet of paper blanketed by marker scribbles as he answered questions about a “laundry list” of improvements for his defense in his postgame press conference.

No. 19 Oklahoma recorded five interceptions in a game for the first time since 2003 in its 66-17 rout of lowly Tulsa. The Sooners dominated the Hurricane in the first quarter thanks to three of those picks — one returned 30-yards for a touchdown by star linebacker Danny Stutsman.

But if OU had played a perfect game from there on out, Venables wouldn’t have filled up that sheet of paper.

Tulsa’s quarterback change from the struggling Roman Fuller to the shifty Cardell Wiliams provided a better challenge than the Sooners had faced through two games. A pair of busted coverages in the second quarter led to Hurricane touchdowns. And as always, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof were concerned about their third down defense (8-for-19 against TU) after how poorly OU performed in key situations in 2022.

As Oklahoma begins its final run through the Big 12 at Cincinnati next week, its defenders know there’s still improvement to be made, even after a mostly positive performance. Safety Billy Bowman put it succinctly to a team cameraman as he exited Skelly Field: “3-0 going into conference play, everything gotta go up a notch.”

The interceptions are one aspect of the Sooners’ game already on the upswing. Tulsan Gentry Williams made the initial pick, followed by Stutsman and corner Kendel Dolby in the first. Safety Key Lawrence added one in the third and defensive end Trace Ford nearly returned the last for a touchdown in the fourth.

Some were nice plays, others amounted to bad ball placement by Tulsa passers. Venables said the Sooners won’t “apologize” for taking ‘em any way they can get ‘em.

“A year ago, we dropped eight dead-in-our-hands interceptions,” Venables said. “Had we just made those layups — I'm not talking about a great play, I'm talking about the play that was there, that hit us in our hands. Eight of them. We would've led the country in turnovers and interceptions and been a helluva lot better, I believe, than our 6-7 record.”

After those early takeaways, the OU defense was challenged by Williams on his first drive in for Fuller. Marquis Shoulders snuck behind Makari Vickers and Reggie Pearson on third-and-8 for a 19-yard touchdown. The next drive, Devan Williams shook Pearson on a double move for an 18-yard score on fourth-and-4.

“They were breakdowns,” Roof said. “To go where we want to go and do what we’ve gotta do, you’ve gotta limit the… unforced errors, force the other team to beat you. That’s certainly no disrespect to Tulsa, because they took advantage of it. So those are areas we’ve got to get fixed.”

OU’s defense responded by forcing a punt on Tulsa’s next drive, after quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw his first interception of the season. Venables wasn’t happy about the field goal Oklahoma allowed to open the third quarter, but his defense was lights out after that.

To go along with the second-half turnovers, the Sooners began to turn pressure into production. Linebacker Jaren Kanak and freshman defensive end Adepoju Adebawore both sacked Williams in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma also recorded 15 tackles for loss.

“I think we got a lot to improve on as well, but we’ve also made a lot of strides since last year,” Kanak said. “I think the overall confidence is growing, the confidence in the scheme and the system and obviously the preparation that we put in (during) the week makes a huge difference in that. So we’re just really excited about moving forward and getting this defense to where it can be.”

The Sooners well remember they started 3-0 last year before their collapse led to the program’s first losing season since 1998. How are they different this year?

Venables highlighted a few reasons for optimism. He perceives his players have a “better edge,” more maturity, higher football IQ and better leadership. What’s more, they’re playing hungry, with a chip on their shoulder after the disappointment of last season.

But he can’t guarantee it’ll translate to better results. For that, as Bowman said, the Sooners will have to “go up a notch,” in Big 12 play, starting with Cincinnati at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

“We'll celebrate this win and get back to work,” Venables said. “We've got to get better all season long. I think we're building a really good football team that has a chance to have a really good year, a much better year than we had a year ago. But it's going to take consistent improvement.”

With a perfectionist in Venables leading the way, that list of improvements will never be blank.