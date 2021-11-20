OU defense holds off Iowa State, keeps Sooners' conference title hopes alive

NORMAN — The new theme of Oklahoma’s football season is “living on the edge.”
For the sixth time, the Sooners played a one-possession game. And for the sixth time, they found a way to win thanks to a fourth-down stop with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
OU beat Iowa State 28-21 to keep its Big 12 Championship hopes alive. The program’s College Football Playoff hopes also remain on life support.
“We’re at a good spot overall. I still believe 100% that we control our own destiny. We just have to do our job,” Isaiah Thomas said.
Senior Pat Fields, in his final game inside Memorial Stadium, watched Justin Broiles deflect Brock Purdy’s 41st pass of the day and then hauled it in at the OU 3-yard line to save the win.
Bedlam football in November is always delicious in our state. The Sooners, 13th in the College Football playoff rankings going into this week, will play at Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with major conference implications on the line.
Iowa State’s last drive started on its own 14 with 1:46 remaining in the contest. OU fans cringed each time that Purdy threw to Charlie Kolar. He had five catches for 79 yards on the Cyclones’ final possession.
The OU defense — dominant with pressure all afternoon — found a way to win.
“A lot of these guys, we've been in this situation before. Nothing surprises us. We saw they were on a drive and we just kept going at it. We just kept pushing, and we were able to get that stop toward the end of the game,” Nik Bonitto said.
The defense needed a strong performance after the offense, in what has become common, couldn’t find any consistency.
The Sooners (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) finished with just 305 yards of total offense. OU only managed 96 passing yards, making it the first time in the Lincoln Riley era that the team hasn’t hit the century mark through the air.
What was Lincoln Riley’s assessment of the afternoon?
“Obviously ran the ball pretty decent on the day. I thought there were some really, really positive things there,” he said. “Throw game was not very sharp there. Close on a lot of accounts, close on a lot of throws. Just didn’t execute very good in the throw game, just kind of top to bottom. Wasn’t near as sharp there obviously as we need to be.”
Quarterback Caleb Williams was just 8-for-18 passing for 87 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception.
Offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson said the team isn’t concerned about how Williams is handling adversity.
“He's a freshman at the end of the day, but he has that leadership mentality. He's a born leader, so he kind of knows when there's times when he can play better and he brings up not just his self and everybody else and vice versa. We got to be there for him,” Robinson said.
The Sooners’ defensive pressure was relentless.
Oklahoma chalked seven sacks against an Iowa State team that only allowed a dozen sacks through the first 10 games. The Sooners also added six quarterback hurries while not allowing Brock Purdy to get comfortable.
“You just saw the consistency aspect of things and guys being able to do it not just once but a willingness to continue to kind of keep chipping away,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “You're not going to get home every single time but that one time you get discipline or something like that you're going to miss an opportunity. In so many ways guys play disciplined football, but they also play with an edge and that's what that's what's required in this month.”
Isaiah Thomas led the Sooners’ charge with two sacks.
“We needed some emotional leadership, some emotional plays. When I say emotional, I mean plays that impact the game. Difference makers,” Thomas said. Not even sacks all the time. It’s just disrupting the quarterback. You can disrupt the quarterback by hits, by pressure on him, getting in the backfield and having sacks, of course. We all emphasized that.
“I think one thing that we do best is respond. We did that today. We showed what we could be up front. We could even be better.”
Iowa State (6-5, 4-4) ended with 51 rushing yards.
The Cyclones took a 7-0 lead when Breece Hall scored on a one-yard run with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The points came after a lengthy review.
Purdy connected with Joe Scates for a 25-yard throw to the OU 1-yard line. Cornerback D.J. Graham appeared to force an incompletion or fumble as the ball rolled out of the end zone.
It was initially called incomplete but after reviewing the play the officials ruled that Graham was out of bounds when he forced a fumble.
Caleb Williams took advantage of a run-pass option to race 74 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. It is Oklahoma’s longest play from scrimmage and tied the game at 7 with 9:13 remaining in the period.
The “Piesman Trophy” is annually awarded to an offensive or defensive lineman who makes a big play with the football. OU now has a candidate.
Key Lawrence knocked the ball out of Brock Purdy’s hand. The ball skittered back and was scooped by Jalen Redmond, who rumbled 42 yards for a score with nine seconds remaining before intermission.
The defensive score not only changed the scoreboard — OU led 14-7 at halftime — it swung momentum heading into the locker room. Iowa State had moved the ball to the Oklahoma 40 before the key play.
Lawrence made the first big play.
OU extended its lead to 21-7 when Caleb Williams found Mario Williams for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Iowa State responded when backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw a 12-yard strike to Chase Allen with 10:52 to go.
The teams then swapped touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Eric Gray’s 7-yard touchdown gave the Sooners a 28-14 edge, but ISU responded with Purdy’s 2-yard TD toss to Kolar.
Fields, a Union High School graduate, will remember his final play inside Memorial Stadium. It seemed appropriate that his interception — off Justin Broiles’ deflection — with 15 seconds remaining would seal the win.
“What an awesome play. It was cool to see Pat, a senior, finish it off like that. Again, it was fitting for our defense to go out there and finish that thing. They played well all day. Kind of caused a lot of havoc all day. You love seeing guys like that to be able to have those great memories to take along with them,” Riley said.