OU defense holds off Iowa State, keeps Sooners' conference title hopes alive

“A lot of these guys, we've been in this situation before. Nothing surprises us. We saw they were on a drive and we just kept going at it. We just kept pushing, and we were able to get that stop toward the end of the game,” Nik Bonitto said.

The defense needed a strong performance after the offense, in what has become common, couldn’t find any consistency.

The Sooners (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) finished with just 305 yards of total offense. OU only managed 96 passing yards, making it the first time in the Lincoln Riley era that the team hasn’t hit the century mark through the air.

What was Lincoln Riley’s assessment of the afternoon?

“Obviously ran the ball pretty decent on the day. I thought there were some really, really positive things there,” he said. “Throw game was not very sharp there. Close on a lot of accounts, close on a lot of throws. Just didn’t execute very good in the throw game, just kind of top to bottom. Wasn’t near as sharp there obviously as we need to be.”

Quarterback Caleb Williams was just 8-for-18 passing for 87 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception.

Offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson said the team isn’t concerned about how Williams is handling adversity.