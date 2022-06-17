 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

OU defeats Texas A&M 13-8 in College World Series opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma wasted little time letting its presence known at the Men’s College World Series on Friday afternoon.

The Sooners scored the game’s first eight runs and held off Texas A&M for a 13-8 victory in an opening-round contest in downtown Omaha.

OU’s next contest will be 6 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Friday night’s meeting between Notre Dame and Texas.

Starter Jake Bennett, a Bixby High School graduate, threw six strong innings against the Aggies to capture the win.

The Sooners (43-22) jumped to a 1-0 lead after the first inning before exploding for seven runs — all scored with two outs — in the second inning.

After Peyton Graham drew a bases-loaded walk, Blake Robertson (one RBI) and Tanner Tredaway (two RBIs) followed with run-scoring singles. Jimmy Crooks punctuated the inning with three-run homer to right field.

The Aggies (42-19) made it 8-3 in the second on Jordan Thompson’s three-run homer.

People are also reading…

Jackson Nicklaus hit the first grand slam in OU’s MCWS history, hitting a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall to make it 12-3.

Texas A&M cut the Sooners’ lead to 12-8 in the seventh inning by attacking reliever David Sandlin.

Oklahoma added an insurance run in the ninth on John Spikerman’s RBI single.

Bennett improved his season record to 10-3. Trevin Michael threw the final 2.1 innings to earn his 11th save.

According to the ESPN broadcast, first baseman Brett Squires suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch. He will miss the rest of the MCWS. He ends hit season hitting .310 with seven home runs.

The 21 combined runs are the most scored in a MCWS at Charles Schwab Field.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

College World Series

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Friday, June 17

Game 1 -- Oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8

Game 2 -- No. 9 Texas (46-19) vs. Notre Dame (40-15), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Game 3 -- No. 2 Stanford (46-16) vs. Arkansas (42-19), 1 p.m.

Game 4 -- Ole Miss (36-22) vs. No. 14 Auburn (42-20), 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Game 5 -- Game 2 Loser vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (41-19), 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- Game 2 Winner vs. Oklahoma (43-22), 6 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Game 7 -- Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9 -- Game 6 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- Game 8 Loser vs. Game 7 Winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11 -- Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 1 p.m.

Game 12 -- Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

x-Game 13 -- Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, TBA

x-Game 14 -- Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, TBA

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 25: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 3 p.m.

x-Monday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert