OU defeats Texas A&M 13-8 in College World Series opener

Oklahoma wasted little time letting its presence known at the Men’s College World Series on Friday afternoon.
The Sooners scored the game’s first eight runs and held off Texas A&M for a 13-8 victory in an opening-round contest in downtown Omaha.
OU’s next contest will be 6 p.m. Sunday against the winner of Friday night’s meeting between Notre Dame and Texas.
Starter Jake Bennett, a Bixby High School graduate, threw six strong innings against the Aggies to capture the win.
The Sooners (43-22) jumped to a 1-0 lead after the first inning before exploding for seven runs — all scored with two outs — in the second inning.
After Peyton Graham drew a bases-loaded walk, Blake Robertson (one RBI) and Tanner Tredaway (two RBIs) followed with run-scoring singles. Jimmy Crooks punctuated the inning with three-run homer to right field.
The Aggies (42-19) made it 8-3 in the second on Jordan Thompson’s three-run homer.
- Camper in tent next to victims recalls 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders: 'I had a lot of survivor's guilt'
- Jenks teen killed in Tulsa County crash near Glenpool
- Alo goes pro: Sooners slugger picks Vipers in Women’s Professional Fastpitch
- Proposed homeless ordinance 'puts progress at risk,' stakeholders group tells Tulsa mayor, councilors
- Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says
- Monkeypox case confirmed in Oklahoma
- Watch Now: Teaser trailer released for 'Tulsa King' series starring Sylvester Stallone
- For Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta, Blake Shelton is joined by wife Gwen Stefani
- Watch Now: Jocelyn Alo's college career will end against Mike White, the coach who took away a scholarship offer from her
- Megan Gold, OU journalism graduate, crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022
- Fiery, multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on U.S. 169 in Owasso early Thursday
- Cherokee Nation restoring Oklahoma flag to sites
- Michael Overall: Half a century ago, south Tulsa had one of the best college-sports facilities in the country
- $100M manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater, USA Rare Earth announces with Oklahoma officials
- Sandites' Gabe Glenn plans to follow slain mother's wishes, play college baseball
Jackson Nicklaus hit the first grand slam in OU’s MCWS history, hitting a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall to make it 12-3.
Texas A&M cut the Sooners’ lead to 12-8 in the seventh inning by attacking reliever David Sandlin.
Oklahoma added an insurance run in the ninth on John Spikerman’s RBI single.
Bennett improved his season record to 10-3. Trevin Michael threw the final 2.1 innings to earn his 11th save.
According to the ESPN broadcast, first baseman Brett Squires suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch. He will miss the rest of the MCWS. He ends hit season hitting .310 with seven home runs.
The 21 combined runs are the most scored in a MCWS at Charles Schwab Field.
College World Series
At Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Omaha, Neb.
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Friday, June 17
Game 1 -- Oklahoma 13, No. 5 Texas A&M 8
Game 2 -- No. 9 Texas (46-19) vs. Notre Dame (40-15), 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Game 3 -- No. 2 Stanford (46-16) vs. Arkansas (42-19), 1 p.m.
Game 4 -- Ole Miss (36-22) vs. No. 14 Auburn (42-20), 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Game 5 -- Game 2 Loser vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (41-19), 1 p.m.
Game 6 -- Game 2 Winner vs. Oklahoma (43-22), 6 p.m.
Monday, June 20
Game 7 -- Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 1 p.m.
Game 8 -- Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Game 9 -- Game 6 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 10 -- Game 8 Loser vs. Game 7 Winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Game 11 -- Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12 -- Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
x-Game 13 -- Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, TBA
x-Game 14 -- Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, TBA
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 26: Pairings TBA, 3 p.m.
x-Monday, June 27: Pairings TBA, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!