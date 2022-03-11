OU defeats Kansas; advances to women's Big 12 Tournament semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo . – “One more night.”

Taylor Robertson was waiting for her Oklahoma teammates to join her in a celebratory chant, smiling OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said, but no one joined in. It was the only thing the team didn’t do together following an 80-68 win over Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament.

It’s the first time since 2016 that the Sooners have stayed alive in the postseason event. For Robertson, a senior, avoiding a one-and-done stay was special.

“First Big 12 tournament win, it’s obviously really cool,” Robertson said. “We get to stay one more night. It’s just really fun because the way we play. Obviously winning is fun, but the way we play is just so much fun. And I’m really glad we get to play another game tomorrow.”

Added Madi Williams: “Rob hit the nail on the head. We’re just gonna keep going. And this is great and all that, we got our first win, but we gotta big goal. That’s to get that trophy in the hallway. So we’re just going keep being us and keep pushing.”

The Sooners (24-7) will face Baylor in a Saturday semifinal game. Tipoff is noon at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

The victory strengthens the Sooners’ opportunity to be one of eight first- and second-round hosts for the NCAA Tournament. OU entered the weekend projected as a No. 4 seed according to ESPN’s bracketology.

Kansas (20-9) looked to take over where it left off last Saturday when it beat the Sooners 73-67 in the regular-season finale. The Jayhawks captured early momentum and jumped to a 13-3 lead less than three minutes into the contest.

OU settled and blew the game open before halftime. The Sooners went on a 25-5 run to anchor the team’s 45-32 lead at intermission.

“We were just trying to be us,” Robertson said, describing the big second-quarter run. “And we know that if we’re us that it’s enough. And that was like prime Oklahoma basketball. And offensively and defensively, both sides of the ball, we were just being us and it was a good quarter.”

Williams toyed with becoming the first OU player to secure a triple-double since Courtney Paris in 2006. Williams finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

It wasn’t the only impressive statistic for the Sooners. Oklahoma finished with 25 assists on 30 made baskets.

“I thought our point guards did a great job today,” Baranczyk said. “Our point guards, we have a freshman (Kelbie Washington) and sophomore (Nevaeh Tot) in those two positions. So there’s not a ton of experience there. And even in our center position, we don’t have a ton of experience.

“To be able to have 25 assists … typically they come between your point guard and your center. For us to be able to share the ball the way that we were able to, I thought it was great.”

Robertson tied Williams for OU scoring honors with 19 points, while Liz Scott added 11.

Oklahoma swept top-seeded Baylor during the regular season. The Sooners won 83-77 in Norman and 78-77 in Waco.

The Sooners have not won the Big 12 title since 2009.​

