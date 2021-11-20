OU defeats Iowa State: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Defense carries Sooners
For about a decade, dominant defensive performances were rare for OU. But in this season, where one-possession victories are the norm, the Sooners came through with another gem.
They hounded Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy all afternoon and did the same to his backup, Hunter Dekkers. In all, OU logged seven sacks, created 11 tackles for loss, forced six fumbles, recovered one that defensive tackle Jalen Redmond returned for a touchdown, and picked off two passes. Most impressively, OU held Iowa State running back Breece Hall to 58 rushing yards.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OU’s D-line vs. Iowa State’s O-line
The battle upfront belonged to the Sooners. It wasn’t just that OU registered seven sacks. They hurried Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy all afternoon and knocked him out of the game briefly. One of the more impressive feats of toughness was Purdy getting up after the mammoth hit he took from OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey near the end of the first quarter.
Opportunities for Iowa State’s quarterbacks to stand comfortably in the pocket were few and far between. The pressure the Sooners applied throughout the game was that menacing.
3. GAME MVP
Punter Michael Turk
Turk’s electric leg limited the damage the Sooners’ stagnant offense created. He punted six times. Those boots went an average of 54.8 yards and three times pinned the Cyclones inside their 20-yard line.
It wasn’t a great day for OU’s special teams. Kicker Gabe Brkic missed a 25-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter, running his streak to three-straight misses dating back to the Baylor game. OU also gave up a 29-yard run on a fake punt on Iowa State’s final scoring drive. However, Turk delivered. He flipped the field every time he was asked.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Bedlam
The Sooners travel to Boone Pickens Stadium to face Oklahoma State for what could be the first of back-to-back Bedlam games for the Big 12 title. The Sooners have a six-game winning streak over the Cowboys and haven’t lost in Stillwater since 2011.
— John Shinn, for the Tulsa World