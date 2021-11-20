OU defeats Iowa State: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Defense carries Sooners

For about a decade, dominant defensive performances were rare for OU. But in this season, where one-possession victories are the norm, the Sooners came through with another gem.

They hounded Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy all afternoon and did the same to his backup, Hunter Dekkers. In all, OU logged seven sacks, created 11 tackles for loss, forced six fumbles, recovered one that defensive tackle Jalen Redmond returned for a touchdown, and picked off two passes. Most impressively, OU held Iowa State running back Breece Hall to 58 rushing yards.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

OU’s D-line vs. Iowa State’s O-line

The battle upfront belonged to the Sooners. It wasn’t just that OU registered seven sacks. They hurried Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy all afternoon and knocked him out of the game briefly. One of the more impressive feats of toughness was Purdy getting up after the mammoth hit he took from OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey near the end of the first quarter.