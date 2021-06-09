OU defeats Florida State 6-2, forces Thursday's deciding game in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s heartbeat was heard throughout the softball world on Wednesday night.

Sparked by a big sixth inning that included a Jocelyn Alo home run that electrified the Women’s College World Series crowd, the Sooners remained alive in the best-of-3 championship series with a 6-2 victory.

OU fought off elimination for the fifth time in the college sport’s premier event. Florida State, which beat the Sooners on Tuesday night, could have clinched a national championship with a victory.

Before the fifth inning, OU coach Patty Gasso grouped her team in the hallway behind the dugout. What was said amongst the team appeared to work.

The Sooners were struggling against FSU ace Katherine Sandercock for the first five innings. The only dent in her game came in the third inning when Jana Johns hit the pitcher’s 65-mph pitch deep over the left-field wall to cut the Seminoles’ lead to 2-1.

Then the sixth inning came.

Needing baserunners, Tiare Jennings led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Josie Muffley.