OU defeats Florida State 6-2, forces Thursday's deciding game in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s heartbeat was heard throughout the softball world on Wednesday night.
Sparked by a big sixth inning that included a Jocelyn Alo home run that electrified the Women’s College World Series crowd, the Sooners remained alive in the best-of-3 championship series with a 6-2 victory.
OU fought off elimination for the fifth time in the college sport’s premier event. Florida State, which beat the Sooners on Tuesday night, could have clinched a national championship with a victory.
Before the fifth inning, OU coach Patty Gasso grouped her team in the hallway behind the dugout. What was said amongst the team appeared to work.
The Sooners were struggling against FSU ace Katherine Sandercock for the first five innings. The only dent in her game came in the third inning when Jana Johns hit the pitcher’s 65-mph pitch deep over the left-field wall to cut the Seminoles’ lead to 2-1.
Then the sixth inning came.
Needing baserunners, Tiare Jennings led off the inning by reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Josie Muffley.
The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium erupted three pitches later when Jocelyn Alo hammered Sandercock’s 2-0 offering over the right-field wall.
Not only did the big hit give OU a 3-2 lead, the Sooners captured the NCAA single-season home run record with No. 159. It snapped a record held by Hawaii’s 2010 team.
In a classy sign of respect, the Hawaii softball Twitter account congratulated the team and added “if the record had to be broken, it’s only fitting the one to do it was from the 808.”
Alo is from Hawaii, home of the 808 area code.
The inning wasn’t finished.
Four consecutive singles from Kinzie Hansen, Nicole Mendes, Mackenzie Donihoo and Jayda Coleman pushed the lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning.
OU scored one more run in the seventh when Mendes’ sacrifice fly brought home Alo, who led off the frame with a single.
The Seminoles didn’t waste time getting to work against OU starter Giselle Juarez.
Elizabeth Mason hit a 3-1 pitch over the left-center field wall to give FSU a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Sooners’ pitcher settled after that start, only allowing two hits after the opening inning.