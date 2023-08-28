Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Competitive depth” was OU football coaches’ favorite buzzword during the offseason and fall camp.

It’s still a recurring slogan entering the Sooners’ first game week of 2023, especially for a defense that has added 22 freshman and transfer portal newcomers since last season.

“We’ve still got position battles going on through this week, which is a great thing to have some competitive depth like that,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said Monday, previewing Oklahoma’s 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff against Arkansas State.

Much of the competition is on the defensive line — OU’s unit most affected by offseason change, due to a need for better production. Last season, the Sooners got after opposing quarterbacks early with 13 sacks in their first three games. Oklahoma recorded only 15 more sacks in the 10 games after that.

Brent Venables and his staff landed defensive end transfers Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) to bring more heat off the edges. Tackles Da’Jon Terry (Tennessee), Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), Davon Sears (Texas State) and Philip Paea (Utah State) were brought in to shore up the middle.

“It’s very competitive,” Roof said. “We’ve got some depth there, and those battles, they’re daily, they’re period battles, they’re play-by-play battles. And we hope that will go on through the end of the year, because that makes everybody better.”

The newcomers have challenged returners from last year — such as defensive ends Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes and tackles Jordan Kelley, Isaiah Coe and Jonah La’ulu — to improve in their second year in Venables’ defensive system.

“It’s been a win-win,” Roof said. “The new players we added were certainly good players that are fighting to get every rep, and the guys that were here, it’s made them better. And they approached it mentally in a very good way. They welcomed it. They were very welcoming. They welcomed the competition, and as a result of it, it’s raised the level of everybody.”

Roof wasn’t concerned about how the returners might react to the transfers’ arrival.

“We’ve got great kids here,” Roof said. “Certainly, team chemistry is a big deal, and now with the transfer portal being part of college football that’s not going away any time soon. But the cool thing about our locker room is that if guys come in and they can help make our football team better, our guys are very welcoming and appreciate that.”

The OU linebackers have also welcomed newcomers. Dasan McCullough (Indiana), a freshman All-American last season, is fighting to start at the Cheetah position, a strongside linebacker/nickelback hybrid spot. Konnor Near (Division II Ferris State) is pushing for playing time at inside linebacker.

Reigning Big 12 leading tackler Danny Stutsman is the unquestioned leader at inside linebacker, with youngsters Jaren Kanak, Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis in the mix.

Fifth-year senior Justin Harrington is McCullough’s competitor at Cheetah, which Roof said has made both — and the team — better.

“Again, there’s some ongoing competition,” Roof said of the linebackers. “And we’ve got some guys that we’ve mixed and matched different combinations at times, just (to) see, give guys opportunities to play with different people against different groups. And as a result of it, there’s been a lot of growth.”

Roof acknowledged having more quality depth at linebacker should take pressure off Stutsman, but there’s still improvements to be made.

“(The depth is) never as far along as we want it to be, but it’s a lot farther along than it was,” Roof said. “Again, our guys have done a good job of growing and maturing and taking coaching.

"So much of the offseason certainly is devoted to your upcoming opponents, but it’s also self scouting. What’ve we got to get better at? What are the specific areas that we have to get better as a unit, as a position group and also as an individual player? And they’ve all done a nice job of that.”

At safety, Billy Bowman returns as a surefire starter, while Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson appears poised to start next to him.

Broken Arrow High School grad Robert Spears-Jennings and former Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence are returners who could rotate in at safety.

At cornerback, Woodi Washington boasts 23 career starts and is one of the most experienced players on the defense.

Freshman Jasiah Wagoner, who started opposite Washington in OU’s spring game, is battling Tulsa Booker T. Washington grad Gentry Williams and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M transfer Kendel Dolby to retain the No. 2 spot.

“I think they’ve handled it very well,” Roof said of the cornerback competition. “It’s been very competitive and that’s a situation that will continue to be competitive.”

Alongside Wagoner, OU’s five-star freshman tandem — defensive end Adepoju “PJ” Adebawore and safety Peyton Bowen — figures to see some early playing time. Is the trio ready for their first game reps?

“Yeah,” Roof said. “As ready as we want them to be? No, but I think they’ve come a long way from when they first got here, and they’ve made tremendous strides and all of ‘em have a very bright future.”

OU will release its initial depth chart Tuesday morning, providing an anticipatory glimpse at who will start where.

However, as Roof explained, OU’s coaching staff hopes for the overall betterment of the team that the competitions continue throughout the season.

