OU crushes Texas A&M to advance to NCAA softball Super Regional

NORMAN — Top-ranked Oklahoma made everything about softball look easy on Sunday. Dominant at the plate, commanding in the circle and flawless in the field.

The Sooners claimed the Norman regional in the NCAA Tournament in about as emphatic fashion imaginable, rolling to a 20-0 run-rule victory over Texas A&M at Marita Hynes Field.

“That was probably one of our best complete efforts in all phases top to bottom,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “The fans were on fire. We were fired up. We had great momentum from the start.”

Hard to argue with her assessment, because Oklahoma didn’t waste a minute in its commanding performance. They were the visiting team on Sunday. By the time OU starting pitcher Nicole May stepped into the circle, the Sooners had amassed a nine-run lead.

The Aggies (31-28) had the look of a team that knew it wasn’t going to be their day. Seemed like OU was squaring every pitch, and the ones that weren’t leaving the park, rocketing off the outfield wall or simply finding holes, Texas A&M struggled to field.

OU's first-inning outburst was fueled by three errors by the Aggies. The rest of the afternoon was just a waiting game. It wasn’t a matter of whether the Sooners (52-2) were going to march into the Super Regional round. The margin of victory was the only question.

May (14-0) cruised to her second Norman regional victory. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out six over 4⅓ innings. For the second straight start, she didn’t allow a walk.

“A boss is the best way to say it,” Gasso said of May. “Good mix of pitches — efficient. They are a good hitting team. Texas A&M can swing the bat.”

But that offensive explosion was something to see. Jocelyn Alo went 3-for-3, connected for her 27th home run this season in her second at-bat of the first inning and drove in three runs. She also raised her batting average to .500 for the season.

“I think we came into this game prepared,” Alo said. “We had seen Texas A&M and all three of their starters (pitchers) yesterday and that gave us a really good idea of what we wanted to do. As an offense, we were zoned in, controlling the strike zone and trying to hit the ball hard.”

Jayda Coleman went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Tiare Jennings matched Alo with three RBIs and went 2-for-4 with a home run — her 24th of the season. Alyssa Brito went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

OU had 12 hits against a quartet of Texas A&M pitchers; seven of them went for extra bases.

The Sooners will host Central Florida in the best-of-three Super Regional series later this week. Whether or not OU gets two impactful players back by then remains to be seen. Catcher Kenzie Hansen only made one plate appearance during the regional and didn’t play in the field due to an ankle injury.

Gasso believes Hansen will be available for the Super Regional series. She was less definitive about the status of freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl. Gasso hasn’t given details on the injury.

“We needed to give Jordy this weekend off,” Gasso said. “She is doing some movement and we’re just going to remain hopeful that she’s ready to go.”

OKLAHOMA 20, TEXAS A&M 0

Oklahoma;914;33;--;20;12;0

Texas A&M;000;00;--;0;2;4

May, McAdoo (5) and Elam; Herzog, Ackerman (1), Kennedy (2), Poynter (4) and Lee, Dack. W: May (14-0). L: Herzog (9-8). HR: OU, Alo, Jennings, Brito.