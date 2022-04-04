OU cornerbacks coach Valai has eyes open for FBI

NORMAN – Jay Valai wanted to talk about the FBI during Monday’s media availability.

The Oklahoma first-year cornerbacks coach was talking about “football intelligence” which is important in his eyes.

How is he teaching that to his young players.

“To me having a mindset of being a constant learner is what really separates you in this game. Whether I was in Kansas City with the Chiefs seeing EB, Eric Berry do it every single day, ask questions. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Valai said. “To Jalyn Armor-Davis with me last year at 'Bama, every day asking questions. Kid who didn't play the whole entire (time) since he was there. He comes up every single day and he's asking, he's learning and you just see the growth. So for me the biggest thing — even Steve Nelson in Kansas City or just all these guys, you see consistently who grew. And to me, the best way to show is by example seeing those guys.”

Valai built a relationship with Brent Venables years ago while on the recruiting trail in Miami.

“It was just really random and then we just start talking ball and ideology and just some intricacies I was talking about as well too from coverage multiples and different looks and disguises and you know, we just started geeking and found each other is passionate about the game,” Valai said. “You can tell what's real is real. So, being around him and seeing how he's done it and how he's carried himself and what kind of man he is, you know, it attracts you to people like that as well too. So, that's how myself and coach Venables really got to know each other and he's been a mentor for years ever since.”

Valai is now part of a coaching crew trying to inject Venables’ culture from the top down.

“For everybody across the board, one thing we’re trying to destroy now is the lacks. We don’t want guys who lack passion, lack tenacity, lack a want-to, lack of being intentional,” Valai said. ”All those details have to be intentional, finite and to the point. We know if we do those things, we’ll be elite in everything we do.”

Valai gave an update on a few cornerbacks:

On Woodi Washington: “He’s been busting his tail. He’s always asking questions, being intentional and being a good leader for the entire room. The thing that he doesn’t want to do is just be a guy. If you want to be a dude, it’s the extra details. That’s where Woodi’s mindset has been and he’s really working to become elite and elite in everything he does on and off the field.”

On D.J. Graham: “D.J. has been working, man, and one thing he’s really worked on too — and I really appreciate it — is his physicality. I want physicality on the football field. He’s been really pushing and straining to get to that point and you just see him defeating blocks, coming up aggressively and understanding his responsibility.”

On newcomer Kendall Dennis: “(He) had probably one of the best picks I've ever seen in my life in one-on-one the other day. But he's got to work on his details of the line of scrimmage, right? And understanding once again, my call, alignment, stance, keys, responsibilities.”

On Louisville transfer Kani Walker: “Kani is a hard-working dude. His mindset is the right way. He fights and he’s focused on everything that he does. He’s very intentional with everything he does. Basically what we want Kani to do is if you’re a big corner, play big. If you are physical, be physical.”

Valai is anxious to keep growing as the team hits the back end of spring football practices.

“Being around those guys who have want to, it's something tremendous, man. And to me that's what permeates through a football team. That's what goes from good to great to elite,” he said. “Our guys who have a mindset that they want to constantly be growing and working. And that's how you play fast and play aggressive.”

